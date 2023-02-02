Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Second Weekly Loss as Stockpiles Swell
Oil tumbled to the lowest levels since early January as long-term headwinds overwhelmed the positive sentiment from a strong US jobs report. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped below $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slid to less than $74 a barrel. Futures for both grades climbed earlier in the session as record-low US unemployment figures spurred optimism that demand would hold up. But those gains evaporated as concerns about swelling US stockpiles and weaker-than-expected China demand dominated the trading narrative.
rigzone.com
Stock Buybacks Race To Record $132 Billion Start
In the first month of 2023, announced buybacks more than tripled to $132Bn from a year ago, reaching the highest total ever to start a year. — President Joe Biden dislikes them. The taxman is coming after them. And Wall Street strategists warn the boom won’t last. Yet against all odds, Corporate America continues to splurge on its own shares — a force that has fueled the new year rally.
rigzone.com
Fed Will Be One Of The Leading Oil Price Drivers in 2023
The Federal Reserve will be one of the leading oil price drivers this year, according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates. — The Federal Reserve will be one of the leading oil price drivers this year. That’s according to Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at...
rigzone.com
OPEC+ Exports Show Russia Surges While Saudi Arabia Dials Back
Russia's oil industry may be coming under increasingly intense international pressure, but its seaborne exports are far from retreating. — Russia’s oil industry may be coming under increasingly intense international pressure, but its seaborne exports are far from retreating. In fact, shipments from the country surged last month...
rigzone.com
Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG
There were 'signs of progress' at Freeport LNG in the week commencing January 23, Rystad Energy outlined. — There were “signs of progress” at Freeport LNG in the week commencing January 23 as the facility “sought and received approvals for the first phase of the restart process”, Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen outlined in a market note sent to Rigzone recently.
rigzone.com
Next Steps Following US Pacific Wind Leasing Round
California held its first offshore wind leasing round in December, but prices paid in the round came nowhere close to the New York Bight lease round. — California held its first offshore wind leasing round – Pacific Wind – in December, but prices paid in the round came nowhere close to the New York Bight lease round.
rigzone.com
Oil And Gas Firms Need To Accelerate Shift To Low Carbon Energy
OEUK urges the oil and gas industry to do more on helping create the UK's low-carbon future energy systems. Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) today warns that more action is needed from both government and industry to support supply chain companies in playing a critical role in sustaining oil and gas activity while helping to build the UK’s low-carbon future energy systems.
rigzone.com
NSTA's Energy Pathfinder Proving Its Worth
Energy Pathfinder continues to bring business opportunities in the North Sea closer to the growing base of subscribers. — Contracts in the North Sea are getting easier to reach each day as Energy Pathfinder continues to grow in number of subscribers. Managed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the Pathfinder crucial subscriber base has risen by 43 percent in 2022 and now boasts over 1,700 active users from both operators and the supply chain.
rigzone.com
Shell's Record Earnings Draw Angry Reactions
Shell's highest earnings in its 115-year history announced in the 2022 financial report have drawn the ire of politicians, unions, policy analysts, and the public. After a slow start to the year, Shell delivered profits of $39.9bn in 2022, double of the year before and the highest in its 115-year history.
rigzone.com
Rovco Gets New Head Of Geoscience
Rovco has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience. — Rovco, global provider of subsea robotics and integrated survey solutions to the offshore wind and oil field decommissioning sectors, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience.
rigzone.com
Turkey Halts Oil Flows to Mediterranean Port After Quake
Turkey has halted crude-oil flows to its Ceyhan export terminal on the Mediterranean coast as a precaution following an earthquake, according to an official with knowledge of the matter. State pipeline operator Botas made the decision on Monday morning after one of the most powerful Middle Eastern earthquakes in years....
