Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Steelers Pending 2023 Free Agent Would Be 'Surprised' If Team Does Not Try And Keep Him In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players from 2022 who will have the opportunity to explore free agency once the new league begins in March. It is anyone's guess as to who the team is going to attempt to re-sign and which individuals will end up elsewhere in 2023. A lot of the talk has been surrounding cornerback, Cameron Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi. Due to the emergence of rookie tight end, Connor Heyward late in the year, there has not been a ton of discussion when it comes to backup tight end, Zach Gentry.
NFL Free Agency: 2 wide receivers the Cowboys should consider signing

After having one of the best-receiving corps in the league two seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys went from terrorizing opposing defenses to having opposing teams dare the Boys to beat them beyond Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb. When Lamb wasn't open, there was no other receiver that was able to step...
The Steelers Must Draft The Best Player Available At 2 Key Positions With Their First 2 Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers draft scouting is well underway as Head Coach Mike Tomlin and others in the Steelers' front office are among those at the Shine Bowl and Senior Bowl. The Steelers, for the first time in quite some time, will have two picks within the top 32 selections in this year's upcoming NFL Draft. With so many needs on both sides of the ball, they must hit on all three picks in the first two rounds this spring, especially the first two.
Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumor ramps up after report

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week. The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.
Jets rookie recruits two top QBs on Twitter

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting...
Bills GM mentions another criticism of QB Josh Allen

It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."
Chiefs have some big moves to make in the offseason.

A trip to the Super Bowl will make some offseason moves easier to deal with. The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of key free agents heading into the offseason. Left tackle Orlando Brown is on the top of that list. The Chiefs are going to have to depend draft capital at both the wide receiver and defensive line position. The Chiefs do have alot of draft picks and are in the top half of the league in salary cap space. If the Chiefs make another run next year some big moves need to be made.
Giants legend makes bold Daniel Jones prediction

New York Giants legend Tiki Barber clearly believes the club should go all-in on Daniel Jones this offseason. As shared by Ryan Chichester by Audacy, Barber confidently declared during Friday's edition of the WFAN "Tiki And Tierney" radio show that Jones will soon be the NFC East's best overall quarterback.
New theory links Daniel Jones with Panthers

The retirement of quarterback Tom Brady took a potential free agent off the market and, thus, could impact teams such as the New York Giants for years to come. NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post linked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones with the Carolina Panthers Friday. "Jones' hometown...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson again linked with Falcons

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has once again been linked with the Atlanta Falcons. "Fed up after two years of fruitless extension negotiations, the Ravens franchise-tag Jackson," NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post said of a potential scenario for a piece published Friday. "Falcons owner Arthur Blank — who built a close friendship with Michael Vick — sees Jackson as a carbon copy and OKs dealing three first-round picks and fully guaranteeing a new contract, copying the (Cleveland Browns') move to beat the Falcons in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes last offseason."
