Las Vegas, NV

fed up AMERICAN
2d ago

Officers need to be able to CONTROL the physical contact with VIOLENT thugs, with assistance, & if goes to far stop each offending co worker before goes wrong. And CITIES & STATES NEED GO BACK TO ENFORCING LAWS OF ALL TYPES.

Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: Lombardo: Nevada is back open for business

In his Jan. 23 State of the State address, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his ambitious legislative agenda for 2023. He wants to suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single largest education investment in Nevada history, and raise state employees’ pay 12 percent over the next two years.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Gov. Lombardo turns heads with appointment of Assad to GCB

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has begun making his first appointments to the state’s many boards and commissions, and this past week’s announcement of George Assad to the Gaming Control Board has drawn more than the usual number of furrowed brows and lines of newsprint. In tandem with the...
NEVADA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

PLAN outlines what it wants from Joe Lombardo and Nevada lawmakers

On the eve of the 2023 Nevada legislative session, progressive activists are calling on Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo to increase teacher pay, preserve public money for public schools, abandon his plans to wipe out recently-enacted criminal justice reforms, and represent all Nevadans as they struggle with inflation and the high cost of housing.
NEVADA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 17 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Nevada

Choosing where to stay in Nevada can be a bit of a challenge. On the one hand, the options are endless, especially with slick hotspots like Las Vegas and Reno dotting the horizon. On the other, with so many jaw-dropping natural wonders to explore and posh amenities to swoon over, visitors are spoiled for choice! The Silver State is a fantastic place to visit year-round, so we’ve done the hard work for you. These epic places to stay in Nevada are some of the best and will give you a front-row seat to all of the state’s coolest sights, amenities, and activities no matter what’s on your dream vacation agenda.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Enterprise, Nevada

Discover the Beauty and Charm of Enterprise, Nevada. Nestled in the heart of the desert, Enterprise, Nevada, is a peaceful and serene community known for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant outdoor recreation scene. With an abundance of open spaces and breathtaking vistas, Enterprise is a destination that offers a unique blend of adventure and relaxation.
ENTERPRISE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Dems shake up start of 2024 presidential primary; Nevada goes second

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later...
NEVADA STATE

