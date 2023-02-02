A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.

MONROE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO