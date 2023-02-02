Read full article on original website
The Leef {Wisconsin}
3d ago
A bad cop that should resign before he hurts someone. Hopefully more will follow suit if they know they are bad seeds
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Channel 3000
Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side
MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching Sunday night for a suspect who is believed to be involved in a homicide. MPD says an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that may have been carrying a homicide suspect inside. A pursuit began on Madison's east side, near the Panera Bread on E. Washington Avenue. Police say the suspicious vehicle was ditched on Madison's north side, but could not confirm exactly where.
nbc15.com
MPD: Search underway for homicide suspect on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching Sunday on Madison’s east side for a person suspected to be involved in a homicide. Madison Police Department and Maple Bluff Police are searching for someone MPD said could be a person of interest in a homicide. The suspect...
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
nbc15.com
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
x1071.com
Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home
A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
Channel 3000
No charges for Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Oregon in October
OREGON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man in Oregon in October will not face charges, the county's district attorney's office announced Friday. Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Carlos Jimenez, 21, on Oct. 23, 2022, after responding to a report that Jimenez...
William Jones, man charged in Pinnon’s murder, now in custody, police confirm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford police tweeted early Saturday morning William Jones, the man charged with the murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon’s in early January, is now reportedly in custody in Huntsville, Alabama. Police went on to state in the tweet that a full news release will be issued later Saturday morning. The Madison […]
voiceofalexandria.com
No charges against Dane County deputy who shot and killed man in Windsor
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday that he would not file charges against a Dane County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a 46-year-old man in Windsor in October. Cody Woods fired on Quantaze Campbell, 46, of Madison, just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the...
Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
x1071.com
Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County
A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
Channel 3000
Person of interest in north Madison bank robberies in custody, police say
MADISON, Wis. -- A person of interest in two separate bank robberies on Madison's north side is in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants, the city's police department said Friday. The robberies happened one week apart on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at the UW Credit Union in the 1400 block...
nbc15.com
Sleeping driver crashes into Walworth Co. bar, Sheriff’s Office says
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle crashing into a Town of Darien bar early Friday morning was blamed for a large gas leak that forced the evacuation of the apartments above, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to its statement, a Clinton man told a...
Channel 3000
No charges for Dane Co. deputy who fatally shot man in Windsor in October, DA's office says
WINDSOR, Wis. -- The Dane County District Attorney's Office has concluded a deputy who fatally shot a man at a hotel in Windsor in October is not criminally liable and won't face charges in the man's death. In a news release Thursday afternoon, the DA's office said it has reviewed...
nbc15.com
23-year-old suspected of driving impaired arrested after Grant Co. wreck
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of driving impaired after a caller reported seeing a crash and footprints leading into a picked cornfield. Deputies arrived around 2:15 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Highway 81 in the Township of Platteville for...
wtaq.com
Female inmate dies in Rock County jail
JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
nbc15.com
One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
Channel 3000
MMSD officials give details on law enforcement presence near Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Metropolitan School District officials gave more details Saturday on what prompted a large law enforcement presence near Jefferson Middle School and Memorial High School Friday afternoon. In a message to families, the principals of both schools said a person was seriously injured in an incident at...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison
On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
Comments / 1