The Leef {Wisconsin}
3d ago

A bad cop that should resign before he hurts someone. Hopefully more will follow suit if they know they are bad seeds

Channel 3000

Madison police search for homicide suspect on east side

MADISON, Wis. - Police in Madison are searching Sunday night for a suspect who is believed to be involved in a homicide. MPD says an off-duty officer reported a suspicious vehicle that may have been carrying a homicide suspect inside. A pursuit began on Madison's east side, near the Panera Bread on E. Washington Avenue. Police say the suspicious vehicle was ditched on Madison's north side, but could not confirm exactly where.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Search underway for homicide suspect on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching Sunday on Madison’s east side for a person suspected to be involved in a homicide. Madison Police Department and Maple Bluff Police are searching for someone MPD said could be a person of interest in a homicide. The suspect...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Monroe Man Charged With Firing a Gun Into Home

A man from Green County who has been charged with firing a gun into a home says he’s not guilty. 50 year old John Fredieu of Monroe faces a charge of attempted homicide and three other felonies, plus four misdemeanors. Prosecutors filed eight total counts against. Four of them are felonies: attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Police in Monroe say Fredieu fired into a home on 16th Street. Police say it was a targeted incident. No one was hurt. Fredieu is due back in court next month.
MONROE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man sentenced for massive arson fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford. Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days. He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Madison Woman Arrested in Iowa County

A Madison woman was arrested in Iowa County on Wednesday around 10:15 PM after Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 18-151 near County Road YZ. As a result of the traffic stop, 34 year old Felicia McGee of Madison was arrested for operating while under the influence. McGee was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she was booked for the charge and currently remains in custody.
MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

Female inmate dies in Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, WI (WSAU) – A female inmate was found dead in her cell at the Rock County jail early Thursday morning. A statement from the sheriff’s department says officers were conducting routine cell checks around 1am when the female inmate was found on the floor, unresponsive. Medical staff...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One year later, family of murdered Janesville woman still looking for answers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A grieving sister is still looking for closure one year after Lisa Collins was found stabbed to death in Beloit. The Beloit Police Department does not have a suspect in the homicide of 41-year-old Collins, who was found on January 29, 2022, near Howes Drive and Clary Street with multiple stab wounds.
BELOIT, WI
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested After Rash Of Auto Burglaries In Madison

On February 1, the Madison Police Department received reports of an auto burglary that was happening at the Saint Matthew’s United Methodist Church located at 7427 Old Canton Road and the Baptist HealthPLex located at 501 Baptist Drive in the City of Madison. During the initial investigation, responding officers...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
MADISON, WI

