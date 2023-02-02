Read full article on original website
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
