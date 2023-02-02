Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
94.3 Jack FM
Verdict for Oshkosh Student Accused of Stabbing Police Officer
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
94.3 Jack FM
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
94.3 Jack FM
30 Fire Departments Respond to Scrap Pile Fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties responded to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. Assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the call for the fire at B&B Metals Processing came in just after 1 p.m. 30 fire...
94.3 Jack FM
Wayman Gets Life Sentence, No Parole, for 2020 Murder
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide...
94.3 Jack FM
Woman Accused of Burglarizing De Pere Church on Christmas Pleads Not Guilty
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman accused of breaking into a church on Christmas Day pleaded not guilty Friday to burglary and theft charges. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, returns to court March 13 for a preliminary hearing. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to Our Lady of...
94.3 Jack FM
Judge Keeps Schabusiness Trial on Track for Next Month
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge Friday declined a defense request to postpone Taylor Schabusiness’ March 6 trial for the murder of Shad Thyrion. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Thyrion on Feb. 23. She has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Metro Fire Department Swears in New Chief
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has officially swore in their new Fire Chief, Matthew Knott, during a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall on Friday. “I think your style of leadership, Chief Knott, is already coming through,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “You’re a thoughtful leader, and somebody who wants to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves, and get in there and assist our community when they’re in need.”
94.3 Jack FM
One Person killed in Brown County Crash
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Brown County town of Ledgeview. Crews responded to Glenmore Road, east of Interstate 43, at 12:32 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s dept. news release. “Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014...
94.3 Jack FM
Fire Sends 1 to Hospital, Forces 10 From Their Homes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.
94.3 Jack FM
And then the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers became the Shantymen
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
94.3 Jack FM
Enjoy Outdoor Recreation On Local Rinks And Hills
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Last week’s cold temperatures allowed some of Green Bay’s outdoor ice rinks to freeze. One of them being Colburn. “We just came out to play some pond hockey, we play hockey and baseball together so we are just enjoying the little bit of nicer weather since it’s been cold all week,” says Caden Bartelme.
94.3 Jack FM
Emotional Farewell For Family And Soldiers
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A farewell ceremony in Neenah Friday was filled with smiles, hugs and pictures. It made for an emotional day for members of the 395th Ordnance Company. “It’s kind of hard I guess to really express — I’m sure you guys don’t know the type of...
94.3 Jack FM
Pulaski Band Prepares For Cross-Country Road Trip
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The annual Rose Parade in Pasadena is 11 months away, but the Pulaski Music Program is preparing now. It held its biggest fundraiser Sunday, with proceeds going to help send the band and choir to the big event in California. For the first time ever,...
