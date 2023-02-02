GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment on Green Bay’s east side. Firefighters say they were called to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m. They discovered the fire in a bedroom of one of the apartments, which they were able to put out in about 10 minutes. Seven other units sustained smoke damage.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO