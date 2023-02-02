ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Serena Williams Forgives Her ‘King Richard’ Film Father Will Smith For That Infamous Oscars Slap

Tennis star Serena Williams is not about to double-fault on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about King Richard, the biopic where Smith played her father and won a Best Actor award moments after shocking the world by slapping host Chris Rock and cursing him. Surprisingly, Williams – who was known for a sometimes volatile temper on the courts – called for compassion and understanding about Smith’s actions. “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film (honored) after that with Questlove that kind of was...
DOPE Quick Reads

Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap

Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
ComicBook

Bad Boys 4 Announced With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning

Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is on the way according to the film's stars. Sony Pictures has confirmed to Variety that the untitled sequel is already in early pre-production Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are back in the saddle after their success with Bad Boys for Life. The duo managed to find the right balance of humor and action in reviving the hit movie franchise. Getting Smith and Lawrence together again proved key for movie-goers. It had been years since Bad Boys II graced movie-screens. Producing the sequel will be Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith's Westbrook Productions. Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman also produce alongside Lawrence, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and Jon Mone.
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

It seems like just yesterday Will Smith was slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a pretty innocent joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, however, that may not be the craziest moment. And in the wake […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke

Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
UTAH STATE
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Inside the Magic

James Cameron Finally Admits 25-Year-Old Mistake With Iconic Movie

Two decades later, James Cameron has finally ended a debate between fans and admits one fatal mistake he made. The director has been around for quite some time and has made some of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood. With Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) making more than $2 billion at the box office, it’s no surprise that Cameron knows what he is doing.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
InsideHook

James Cameron Will Settle the “Could Jack Fit on the Door?” Question From “Titanic” Once and for All

Near, far, wherever you are…you’re probably a stone’s throw from someone hotly debating a certain moment from the end of James Cameron’s film Titanic involving hypothermia, a floating door and a very cold Leonardo DiCaprio. Spoilers ahead for a movie that debuted in 1997: at the end of the film, Kate Winslet’s Rose clings to life on a door in the wreck of the titular ship; DiCaprio’s Jack holds onto the side of it, eventually succumbing to the cold water and sinking to his death.
People

James Cameron Admits He Got the Sinking of the Titanic 'Sort of Half Right' in 1997 Blockbuster

National Geographic's special Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron is streaming on Hulu James Cameron has been on a decades-long mission to determine how accurately his 1997 film Titanic depicted the sinking of the actual RMS Titanic — and he's found Titanic was "wrong on one point or the other." In the new National Geographic special Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, which aired on Sunday, Cameron, 68, determined that Titanic's re-creation of the real-life Titanic's 1912 tragic sinking was only "sort of half right." The...
Collider

James Cameron Tests Infamous 'Titanic' Door Theories in a New 25th Anniversary Special

As audiences prepare to step back into Titanic to re-experience its gripping love story, National Geographic is set to debut an upcoming special titled Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron that will finally answer the 25-year-long debate if Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived the ill-fated voyage by staying on the floating door with Rose (Kate Winslet).

Comments / 0

Community Policy