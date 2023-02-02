Read full article on original website
Serena Williams Forgives Her ‘King Richard’ Film Father Will Smith For That Infamous Oscars Slap
Tennis star Serena Williams is not about to double-fault on Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Speaking to Gayle King on CBS Mornings, she talked about King Richard, the biopic where Smith played her father and won a Best Actor award moments after shocking the world by slapping host Chris Rock and cursing him. Surprisingly, Williams – who was known for a sometimes volatile temper on the courts – called for compassion and understanding about Smith’s actions. “I thought it was such an incredible film, and I feel that there was an incredible film (honored) after that with Questlove that kind of was...
Shock after the now-infamous Oscars slap has fizzled- Will Smith announces landing his first Disney film since the slap
Will Smith is known across the globe for finding himself wedged between a rock and a hard place at the March 2022 Oscars (also known as the Academy Awards) when he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After the slap, replays of Chris Rock’s expression and endless memes flooded the web as the internet quickly and shamelessly dubbed the affair the "Will Smith slap." [i]
Serena Williams Thinks Will Smith Should Be Forgiven After Oscars Slap: ‘We’re All Human’
Serena Williams is defending Will Smith, 54, nearly a year after after he shockingly slapped Chris Rock, 58, at the Oscars. The tennis icon, 41, said that “we’re all human” when discussing the March 2022 incident with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. Serena developed a relationship with...
Bad Boys 4 Announced With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Returning
Bad Boys 4 with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is on the way according to the film's stars. Sony Pictures has confirmed to Variety that the untitled sequel is already in early pre-production Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are back in the saddle after their success with Bad Boys for Life. The duo managed to find the right balance of humor and action in reviving the hit movie franchise. Getting Smith and Lawrence together again proved key for movie-goers. It had been years since Bad Boys II graced movie-screens. Producing the sequel will be Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith's Westbrook Productions. Doug Belgrad and Chad Oman also produce alongside Lawrence, James Lassiter, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson and Jon Mone.
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage
It seems like just yesterday Will Smith was slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars after the comedian made a pretty innocent joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, however, that may not be the craziest moment. And in the wake […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Has To Be Restrained From Confronting Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Terminator Director James Cameron Once Called Arnold Schwarzenegger “embodiment of the Superior Man”
It’s no secret Arnold Schwarzenegger is considered one of the most versatile celebrities in Hollywood. Actor, governor, businessman, socialist, and producer, there is probably nothing that this man has left unexplored. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is a rare talent that the industry was gifted with in the late 1980s.
James Cameron Finally Admits 25-Year-Old Mistake With Iconic Movie
Two decades later, James Cameron has finally ended a debate between fans and admits one fatal mistake he made. The director has been around for quite some time and has made some of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood. With Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) making more than $2 billion at the box office, it’s no surprise that Cameron knows what he is doing.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Viewers left concerned after Brendan Fraser makes emotional appearance on TV
It's been a hell of a year for Brendan Fraser, with him making his long-awaited comeback to the top. But some people have raised concerns after he appeared to be a 'broken man' during a recent interview:. The Canadian actor is currently travelling around promoting his new movie, The Whale,...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
James Cameron recreates controversial 'Titanic' scene in Nat Geo special
Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron has recreated a controversial scene from his classic film "Titanic" in the hopes of settling a long simmering debate.
James Cameron Will Settle the “Could Jack Fit on the Door?” Question From “Titanic” Once and for All
Near, far, wherever you are…you’re probably a stone’s throw from someone hotly debating a certain moment from the end of James Cameron’s film Titanic involving hypothermia, a floating door and a very cold Leonardo DiCaprio. Spoilers ahead for a movie that debuted in 1997: at the end of the film, Kate Winslet’s Rose clings to life on a door in the wreck of the titular ship; DiCaprio’s Jack holds onto the side of it, eventually succumbing to the cold water and sinking to his death.
Serena Williams speaks on infamous Will Smith Oscar slap, states the 'King Richard' actor's work has been overshadowed by the incident
WTA legend Serena Williams insists that she has moved on from the controversy that engulfed the Oscars last year. Will Smith would win the best actor gong for his performance in the biopic King Richard documenting the early coaching work their father did with the Williams sisters. She says that...
James Cameron Admits He Got the Sinking of the Titanic 'Sort of Half Right' in 1997 Blockbuster
National Geographic's special Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron is streaming on Hulu James Cameron has been on a decades-long mission to determine how accurately his 1997 film Titanic depicted the sinking of the actual RMS Titanic — and he's found Titanic was "wrong on one point or the other." In the new National Geographic special Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron, which aired on Sunday, Cameron, 68, determined that Titanic's re-creation of the real-life Titanic's 1912 tragic sinking was only "sort of half right." The...
James Cameron Tests Infamous 'Titanic' Door Theories in a New 25th Anniversary Special
As audiences prepare to step back into Titanic to re-experience its gripping love story, National Geographic is set to debut an upcoming special titled Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron that will finally answer the 25-year-long debate if Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have survived the ill-fated voyage by staying on the floating door with Rose (Kate Winslet).
