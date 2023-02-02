Read full article on original website
Star Bulk, Alphabet, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners, and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, PayPal, Children's Place and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. – Shares of the food processing giant suffered a 6% drop in premarket trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter. Earnings came in at 85 cents per share excluding items on revenues of $13.26 billion. Analysts expected $1.34 per share in earnings and revenue of $13.52 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Jim Cramer says strong January jobs report shows the economy can handle more rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that the January jobs report shows that the economy will remain resilient, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, crushing the Dow Jones estimate of a 187,000 gain. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that the January jobs...
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Monday: Stocks slump, off-price retail boost
1. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin offers conventional, well-loved wisdom: the Fed engineers soft landing and it's already priced into the market. So sell stocks and buy short paper for the high yields because that will work? Seems like it ... at least to start the week. The. on Monday are...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Disney and PepsiCo lead this week's earnings slate. Elon Musk says he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy." Beyoncé made history at the Grammy Awards. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. February heat check. Even with mixed economic signals,...
Here's a rapid-fire update on six Club stocks moving Friday on earnings
Following the busiest earnings day of the season, Jim Cramer on Friday offered his updated thinking on the six Club holdings that issued quarterly reports after Thursday's close. Here's a recap of what he said during the "Morning Meeting," which is exclusive for Investing Club members.
Why Mark Cuban avoids Silicon Valley: 'Tech bros’ are ‘pretentious’ and overrated
Mark Cuban built his fortune in the tech world. That doesn't mean he worships Silicon Valley. The billionaire star of ABC's "Shark Tank" makes a conscious effort to keep his investments outside of the California tech hub, he told Bill Maher on a recent episode of the "Club Random" podcast. California has higher taxes and stricter regulations than Texas, where Cuban is based.
Here’s our February rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer’s Investing Club portfolio
Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the holdings we manage in the CNBC Investing Club. Jim and Club portfolio director Jeff Marks ran through each one of them on Saturday during our special February "Monthly Meeting," live from Miami.
Canoo's shares sink after EV maker agrees to sell $52 million in discounted stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. The stock opened...
Ford's CEO needs to deliver by next quarter, or we're moving on from the stock
(F) CEO Jim Farley said the automakers' messy fourth quarter was a function of its transition to a new business structure that limited production capacity, combined with poor execution. But we remain disappointed in the results and need to see an increase in profitability to stick with the stock after the next quarter.
A prominent UK cybersecurity stock is under attack from short sellers. Here's what you need to know
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace was last week targeted in a short seller report from New York-based asset manager Quintessential Capital Management. QCM said it found alleged flaws in Darktrace's accounting and raised concerns over its connections to Mike Lynch, a tech tycoon facing U.S. criminal fraud charges. In response, Darktrace CEO...
Retailers in China enact rare price cuts for Apple's high-end iPhone 14 line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
4 simple ways beginner investors can build the classic 60/40 portfolio
When it comes to investing, there are some tried-and-true formulas for "success" that have held fast over time: buy low and sell high, hold investments for the long term and diversify, diversify, diversify. Add to that mix the classic 60/40 portfolio model — a standard investing benchmark — that helps investors achieve that last point.
Stocks fall as higher rates rattle investors to start the week
U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious of rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.
How the U.S. labor market went from 'quiet quitting' to 'quiet hiring'
Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace. Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring." "Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact...
Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘trending to breakeven’ after near bankruptcy
Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that the last few months have been "extremely tough," but said that Twitter is "now trending to breakeven." Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said in a tweet that he had to "save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his roles at his other companies.
The biggest risks in procrastinating on iPhone, Android software updates
Apple and Google, as well as phone manufacturers including Samsung, release software updates to patch security issues and other operating system bugs in iOS and Android code. Delaying the latest software update puts phone users at greater risk of personal information being hacked. Once a new OS software update is...
Ford sold 91 million shares of EV startup Rivian last year
Ford liquidated most of its ownership stake last year in electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive, according to the Detroit automaker's annual report. Ford sold 91 million shares of the EV startup in 2022. Ford's sale was worth about $3 billion in total proceeds, a substantial gain on its $1.2 billion...
