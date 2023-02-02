ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Suspect arrested for attacking, groping woman in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood

SEATTLE - A man was arrested for reportedly attacking and groping a woman in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. Police were called to a business near N 56th St and Kirkwood Pl N at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, responding to an assault call. An employee at the store told police the suspect entered the business’s restricted area, punched her and groped her.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Pedestrian hit by train in Belltown, police investigate

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to Alaskan Way and Bell Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been hit by a BNSF train. The 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid at the...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?

On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
kentreporter.com

Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home

Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries

RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine

The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting

A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant

A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
q13fox.com

SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne

SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed

KENT, Wash. - Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St. Officials say this is a...
KENT, WA

