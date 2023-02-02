Read full article on original website
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested for attacking, groping woman in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood
SEATTLE - A man was arrested for reportedly attacking and groping a woman in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. Police were called to a business near N 56th St and Kirkwood Pl N at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, responding to an assault call. An employee at the store told police the suspect entered the business’s restricted area, punched her and groped her.
q13fox.com
2 arrested for threatening employees with a fully-automatic handgun in West Seattle
SEATTLE - Police arrested two 18-year-olds who threatened employees with a gun at a West Seattle business on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a business near the corner of SW Alaska St. and 40th Ave. SW after a staff member reported the threats.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
MyNorthwest.com
$17.5M worth of drugs seized by King County Sheriff’s Office in 2022
Officials with the King County Sheriff’s Office say $17.5 million dollars worth of drugs were seized by the agency last year, and law enforcement is not slowing down. More significant drug busts are happening across the Puget Sound region, as police continue to sound the alarm on fentanyl. Seattle...
Pedestrian hit by train in Belltown, police investigate
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were called to Alaskan Way and Bell Street around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old male victim who had been hit by a BNSF train. The 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid at the...
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
Community mourns for Renton murder victim, activist and dad of 5 kids
Mohamadou Kabba was shot in Renton on January 12, one of three victims in a shooting spree that prosecutors described as “seemingly at random.”
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
Seattle Morgues Running Out of Room as Fentanyl-Related Deaths Skyrocket After City Decriminalizes Drug Use
Washington decriminalized drug use and possession following a ruling by the state Supreme Court that declared the state's felony possession law unconstitutional in the landmark case known as the Blake Decision.
q13fox.com
1 of 3 victims hit in random Renton shooting spree dies from injuries
RENTON, Wash. - One of the three men injured in a seemingly-random shooting spree throughout south King County earlier this month has died, Harborview Medical Center confirmed to FOX 13. On Jan. 12, police say 32-year-old Mamadou Diallo shot three people at three different locations in Renton and SeaTac. The...
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
capitolhillseattle.com
Man injured in E Olive Way apartment shooting
A man was shot in the hip and police were searching for a suspect after a Saturday morning shooting in the 1400 block of E Olive Way. Police responded to an E Olive Way apartment building around 7:45 AM where a 911 caller directed them to the gunshot wound victim suffering from a non-life threatening injury to his hip.
Snohomish County man dies from blood infection with possible link to recalled eye drops
The CDC sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests DV suspect after hours-long standoff in Queen Anne
SEATTLE - A domestic violence suspect was arrested by a SWAT team in Queen Anne after a standoff that lasted several hours on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 7:30 a.m., a police officer spotted a suspect in a recent domestic violence-related case near the corner of 2nd Ave. W and W Roy St. When the officer approached him, he ran into a nearby apartment building - locked himself into a unit and refused to leave.
q13fox.com
Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed
KENT, Wash. - Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St. Officials say this is a...
Seattle health officials blame drug crisis on racism
A statement from Seattle Public Health claimed that the "root causes" of an ongoing drug crisis include "structural racism" and "stigma," while calling for more resources.
