Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
gcimagazine.com
Data: Canadian Prestige Beauty Sales Increase 25% in 2022
Canadian prestige beauty sales reached $3.4 billion in 2022, growing 25%, according to The NPD Group. The fastest-growing segments were fragrance eau de parfums, as well as hair products and makeup foundation. Combined, these segments contributed close to one-quarter of total beauty industry sales revenue gains in 2022. Makeup: Sales...
Comments / 0