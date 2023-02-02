Colleen Mullen will have to continue pursuing her first head coaching win in Burlington. In five season's at the helm of the University at Albany women's basketball team, Mullen has never won on the road against the University of Vermont. That drought persisted Saturday afternoon as the Catamounts jumped out to an early advantage, and the Great Danes were unable to overcome a first-quarter deficit, dropping their second league tilt of the season by a score of 53-49.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO