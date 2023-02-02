Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North End shooting leads to attempted murder charge
Tovi R. Mesick, 40, was arrested in Winooski shortly after the alleged shooting.
Mullen still winless at Vermont; Catamounts upend UAlbany
Colleen Mullen will have to continue pursuing her first head coaching win in Burlington. In five season's at the helm of the University at Albany women's basketball team, Mullen has never won on the road against the University of Vermont. That drought persisted Saturday afternoon as the Catamounts jumped out to an early advantage, and the Great Danes were unable to overcome a first-quarter deficit, dropping their second league tilt of the season by a score of 53-49.
1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting
The shooting at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue sent one man to the hospital, according to Acting Police Chief Jon Murad. A suspect, identified as Tovi R. Mesick, was in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 person hospitalized, 1 arrested in Burlington shooting.
mychamplainvalley.com
Suspect in Burlington shooting caught in Winooski
A man is is in stable condition at UVM Medical Center and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Burlington. It happened just after 6:30 Sunday night at the Salmon Run Apartments on Riverside Avenue. Police say an unnamed 44-year-old man was shot in the chest. There was also no indication Sunday night of the suspect’s name, but they were caught in Winooski within a half-hour of the incident.
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
Off-road rescue in Williston in frigid temperatures
An unnamed man collapsed on a woodland trail in Friday afternoon's sub-zero weather.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Williston
WILLISTON — A 28-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williston yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 7:25 p.m. The driver, identified as Michael Moehrke, was initially unconscious behind the wheel, police say. He left the roadway and...
Four arrested in connection to multiple Jay burglaries
Four people have been arrested in connection to eight different burglaries in the town of Jay. Beverly Birano, 22, Andrew Smith, 22, Dillian Cumber, 20, each of Ausable Forks, and Christopher Hogan, 20, of Jay, were arrested in January.
WCAX
Police investigating fatal shooting in New Hampshire
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
WCAX
Police ask public for help in search for wanted Vt. man
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted on multiple charges. Investigators say Eric Loyer, 31, formerly of Bristol, is wanted for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and operating a car without the owner’s consent. Police believe...
WCAX
Police: Shots fired at Monkton house
MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a house in Monkton was shot at multiple times. It happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on Vaughn Court. Police say people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but that no one was injured. Evidence collected indicates...
newportdispatch.com
DUI #2 charges after rollover crash in Bristol
BRISTOL — A 26-year-old woman from Richford was arrested for her second DUI following a crash in Bristol on Friday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on South Bristol Road at around 11:20 p.m. The driver was identified as Savannah Leclaire. Following an investigation, police allege that Leclaire was...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Derby
DERBY — A 27-year-old woman from Brownington was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Derby yesterday. The crash took place on I-91 near mile 168 at around 3:35 p.m. According to the report, Miranda Shepard had attempted to pass a vehicle and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families
Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire low temperatures by town: Feb. 3-4, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many communities in New Hampshire saw temperatures well below zero as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the state.
WCAX
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
The event, organized by Vermont Gatherings, is being held in Essex Junction. They say the Winter Renaissance Fair is one of their biggest hits of the entire year. The Howard Center currently has 14 hundred employees but people there say they’re looking for more to join in their mission of helping Vermont communities.
Vermont State Police arrest felon following drug investigation
According to police, the suspect has a history of convictions involving the possession and sale of cocaine and narcotics.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating after gun shots were fired at a home
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police responded to a report of gunshots fired into a home on Vaughn Court in the Town of Monkton. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. When troopers got there, they met with people inside the home. No one had injuries. Troopers canvassed the area and interviewed several witnesses. Evidence collected at the scene indicated approximately five shots were fired at the residence from outside.
mychamplainvalley.com
Fire destroys local staple in the North Country
Spaghetti dinners, club meetings, class reunions and more were once held at the Weathercock Bar in Chazy, NY, which is now gone after being destroyed by a fire. Frozen pipes from the bitter cold weekend led to the owner using a space heater to try and thaw the pipes out, but the space heater caught fire, and the flames fully engulfed the building shortly after.
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
Comments / 0