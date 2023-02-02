ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Arizona State basketball’s comeback falls short in loss to Oregon

TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team needed to sweep the Oregon schools in order to keep pace with others who are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. But unfortunately for ASU (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12), it failed to accomplish that feat on Saturday night with a loss to the Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5) at Desert Financial Arena. A victory would have completed the season sweep of the Beaver State schools.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Pinnacle Adds Another Key Transfer to Offense

Late last month news broke of 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring from Chandler to Pinnacle. Now Raiola, widely considered the top prospect at his position in the 2024 class, will get some help front with the addition of a former Wolves’ teammate. The athletic Dudley, versatile enough to play...
PHOENIX, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties

TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
TEMPE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Men’s Basketball Drops Thriller To Chandler-Gilbert

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team battled back-and-forth with the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes on Saturday afternoon, eventually falling 61-59 to move to 7-16 overall this season and 4-11 within the conference. Down 10-5 early, freshman guard Carter John made back-to-back stellar plays to give...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Marcus Ringo

Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?

Arizona will be hosting the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII, a.k.a "57") at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale. However, this isn't our first rodeo, or Super Bowl, for that matter! Super Bowl LVII marks our 4th hosted game in the last three decades. We have also Hosted:
GLENDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm

After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management

Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Concert in the Coliseum kicks off WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the busiest weeks in the Valley is just getting started with the WM Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour will be attracting hundreds of thousands of people next week. The Concert in the Coliseum kicked off the Phoenix Open Saturday night with Walker Hayes...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics

The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night. The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.
PHOENIX, AZ
