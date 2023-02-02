Read full article on original website
Arizona State basketball’s comeback falls short in loss to Oregon
TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team needed to sweep the Oregon schools in order to keep pace with others who are on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. But unfortunately for ASU (16-8, 7-6 Pac-12), it failed to accomplish that feat on Saturday night with a loss to the Oregon Ducks (14-10, 8-5) at Desert Financial Arena. A victory would have completed the season sweep of the Beaver State schools.
sports360az.com
Pinnacle Adds Another Key Transfer to Offense
Late last month news broke of 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring from Chandler to Pinnacle. Now Raiola, widely considered the top prospect at his position in the 2024 class, will get some help front with the addition of a former Wolves’ teammate. The athletic Dudley, versatile enough to play...
D.J. Foster is ‘living proof of concept’ for Kenny Dillingham’s recruiting pitch to ASU
TEMPE — Valley football legend D.J. Foster is back at Arizona State as a manager of player development. He represents everything that head coach Kenny Dillingham preaches in his recruiting pitch, which resonates even more with in-state recruits. “He is living proof of concept,” Dillingham said Thursday. “We want...
allsportstucson.com
Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties
TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
City of Phoenix better at hosting championships than winning them
Valley sports fans must face a fundamental truth about life in Arizona: We are better at hosting championships than we are at winning championships. This week might also be the busiest, buzziest and most profitable week ever in our history as big-event hosts. The WM Phoenix Open has never been...
Jetting Out of Pebble Beach for a Monday Qualifier, Aaron Baddeley Hoping to Play in His Home Game
The Scottsdale, Ariz., resident didn't get a sponsor's exemption to the WM Phoenix Open, but will get a chance to qualify after being one of the few to finish at Pebble on Sunday.
theprescotttimes.com
Men’s Basketball Drops Thriller To Chandler-Gilbert
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team battled back-and-forth with the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes on Saturday afternoon, eventually falling 61-59 to move to 7-16 overall this season and 4-11 within the conference. Down 10-5 early, freshman guard Carter John made back-to-back stellar plays to give...
Evaluators rank D-backs farm system among top in majors
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been prevalent on top prospects lists, and their farm system was ranked near the top of the major leagues by The Athletic’s Keith Law and ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. Law placed the D-backs No. 4 and McDaniel ranked them No. 2, as Arizona’s ability to...
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?
Arizona will be hosting the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl (Super Bowl LVII, a.k.a "57") at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale. However, this isn't our first rodeo, or Super Bowl, for that matter! Super Bowl LVII marks our 4th hosted game in the last three decades. We have also Hosted:
D-backs top prospects Jordan Lawlar, Brandon Pfaadt among 28 NRIs to MLB camp
The Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday announced 28 non-roster invitees to attend Major League camp in Spring Training. The invitees include prospects and veterans signed to minor-league deals looking to earn a roster spot or gain experience. Among the group were four of Arizona’s top six prospects ranked by MLB Pipeline,...
Former Mercury guard Kia Nurse signs with Seattle Storm
After spending two seasons in Phoenix with the Mercury, All-Star guard Kia Nurse is signing with the Seattle Storm, she announced on Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Nurse posted a goodbye message on Twitter thanking the Mercury organization and its fanbase for their support over the past two years. “Thank you...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
AZFamily
Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
D-backs OF Corbin Carroll ranked MLB’s No. 1 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law
Days after MLB Pipeline released its top 100 prospects for the 2023 season, The Athletic’s Keith Law went one step further with Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll. The 22-year-old lefty landed in the No. 1 spot on Law’s board after he came in second on Pipeline behind Baltimore Orioles...
D-backs High-A manager Ronnie Gajownik tells story of hiring
Ronnie Gajownik was cleaning her blinds and prepping for a day out at the Arizona Fall League when she learned the news. She was about to be named Minor League Baseball’s first female High-A manager for the Hillsboro Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ High-A affiliate. D-backs director of player...
Phoenix Suns’ Cam Johnson out Friday vs. Celtics due to knee management
Suns small forward Cam Johnson will not suit up Friday when Phoenix takes on the Boston Celtics due to right knee injury management, the team announced. Johnson is coming off a six-point, one-rebound outing in Phoenix’s 132-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He played just over 15 minutes in the defeat after seeing no less than 25 minutes in each of the three matchups prior.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
AZFamily
Concert in the Coliseum kicks off WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the busiest weeks in the Valley is just getting started with the WM Phoenix Open. The PGA Tour will be attracting hundreds of thousands of people next week. The Concert in the Coliseum kicked off the Phoenix Open Saturday night with Walker Hayes...
Phoenix Suns respond with complete effort to beat Boston Celtics
It was going to take their full arsenal in a shorthanded state to come out with a win, and that’s what the Phoenix Suns deployed on the Boston Celtics in a 106-94 Friday victory to start a five-game road trip on the east coast. Phoenix (28-26) had one of...
Suns bench drops 36 points in road win over Celtics
The Phoenix Suns got a big boost from their bench in a 106-94 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday night. The quartet of the wing Damion Lee, guard Saben Lee, forward Ish Wainright and center Jock Landale combined for 36 points — or 34% of the team’s total.
