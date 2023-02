Could Higgins join former teammates Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville?. View the original article to see embedded media. Amid a report from The Athletic that the Bengals could deal star wide receiver Tee Higgins prior to the NFL draft “if the numbers are outrageous” and that the two parties “won’t see eye to eye,” former Clemson teammate and current Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has already started his recruiting efforts.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO