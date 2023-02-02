ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

LIST: School closings and delays

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
DOTHAN, AL
The Times Herald

School closings for Wednesday

Some schools will be closed Wednesday as a winter weather advisory has been issued for the area. The following schools have cancelled class: Port HuronCardinal MooneyMarysvilleEast ChinaMemphisLandmark Academy This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: School closings for Wednesday
PORT HURON, MI
KNOE TV8

School closures due to possible winter weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
MONROE, LA
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
TEXAS STATE
WCIA

Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
BEMENT, IL
KPLC TV

Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 12:06 P.M. Adirondack CSD: Dismissing early; Middle and High School @ 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary @ 11:30 a.m. West Leyden Elementary @ 12:00 noon. Birnie Bus: Fixed routes will end at 1:30p.m. today. JCC, Utica, Fort Drum and Glenfield routes will resume. Carthage CSD:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy