ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
MANHATTAN, NY
The US Sun

From salts to massage bars we test remedies for tense and aching muscles

IF you’re troubled by tense, aching muscles, mineral magnesium can be a simple soother. Without enough of it, muscles can’t fully relax, sometimes causing cramps. The recommended dietary allowance is 400-420mg daily for men and 310-320mg for women. Almonds, spinach and cashew nuts are great food sources. But...
Allure

I Tried the New AviClear Laser for My Hormonal and Cystic Acne

The launch of the AviClear laser is big news for sufferers of stubborn acne, like me. Since my teenage years, I’ve experienced hormonal cystic acne breakouts. They Increased in severity after I went off birth control in my early 20s, as well as after a failed pregnancy when I was 25. These bouts, which have persisted into my 30s, have left me with a great deal of insecurity about my bare skin.
ALABAMA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
shefinds

3 Collagen-Rich Foods Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Eating For Younger-Looking Skin

If there’s one constant you can rely on it’s this one: your skin changes throughout your life. From acne during puberty to intense dryness during menopause (or even adult acne) to everything in between, the best way to approach these changes is by rolling with the punches and adjusting your lifestyle habits, diet, and skincare routine and products to honor your skin at the present moment. For women over 50, that can often mean incorporating a few new foods into your diet that are rich in collagen, vitamins, and minerals. These foods can help boost collagen and elastin — the two components that are responsible for younger-looking skin and that start to diminish as we age — as well as protect your bones and heart, to boot.
shefinds

2 Drinks Dermatologists Say Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs Because They Weaken Skin Elasticity

Beverages sometimes get swept under the rug when it comes to skincare, but considering how you may actually be drinking far more frequently throughout the day than eating a meal or snack, it’s important to remember that beverages you drink have just as much impact as what you eat. Drinking enough water is obviously important, but it’s also crucial to avoid beverages that do damage to your skin and weaken skin elasticity, like coffee and soda. We spoke with Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, a board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life. They said coffee and soda are two drinks you should avoid at all costs because they both contain high levels of caffeine which has a diuretic (water-losing) effect. So drinking coffee (even decaf) or soda can leave you dehydrated and your skin dry and saggy.
News Channel Nebraska

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

Falling asleep or coming down from anxiety might never be as easy as 1-2-3, but some experts believe a different set of numbers -- 4-7-8 -- comes much closer to doing the trick. The 4-7-8 technique is a relaxation exercise that involves breathing in for four counts, holding that breath...
CNET

Hit the Hay With GABA, a Dietary Supplement That Can Make You Feel Sleepy

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. There's a reason why experts recommend 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Quality rest helps us promote a healthier body and mind as it can affect mood, knowledge retention, your immune system, muscle tissue repair and more. However, the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. When you've tried every sleep remedy in the book, from nighttime yoga to melatonin, and you can't seem to knock out at night, this supplement might do the trick.
Harvard Health

Know your pain relievers

Here’s how to safely use over-the-counter pain medication. Low back pain? Achy joints? Overdo it when you were working out or doing outside work? One of the easiest remedies is to pop an over-the-counter (OTC) pain reliever. Most of the time, this does the trick. But what if the ache or pain is more frequent and you take these pills on a regular basis? How do you know when you have overused them?
marthastewart.com

Tart Cherry Juice Is Going Viral as a Treatment for Insomnia, but Does It Work? Experts Weigh In

If you struggle to fall asleep at night, you're probably constantly on the lookout for tips and tricks that make it easier to slumber. The latest sleep aid trend? Drinking a cup of tart cherry juice before bed. With over 64 million views and counting, a TikTok video that popularized the drink as a way to help insomnia sufferers sleep soundly is commanding national attention.
Harper's Bazaar

The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair

If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Best moisturizers for dry skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Moisture is essential for healthy skin. If you have dry skin, though, you need some extra help to hydrate your skin. That means any old moisturizer won’t do. When you’re buying a moisturizer for dry skin, you want a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy