Houston, TX

Houston's Own Beyoncé Adds Another Texas Date To Just Announced World Tour

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé is bringing her highly-anticipated world tour to the Lone Star State — and now odds of you getting a ticket just got a bit better.

The "CUFF IT" singer subtly added another Texas date on the "RENAISSANCE World Tour," which is already scheduled to make two stops in the state in Dallas on September 21 and Houston on September 23. Beyoncé will extend her stay in H-Town by one day with a second show at NRG Stadium on September 24, Ticketmaster announced.

Additional shows were also added in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Inglewood, East Rutherford and Washington, D.C. Ticketmaster said this was the tour's "first extension," which could mean more new dates might be added.

Tickets for the "RENAISSANCE World Tour" go on sale February 6, but Verified Fan registration is already open now.

Beyoncé announced Wednesday (February 1) she would be embarking on the "RENAISSANCE World Tour" in May with dates scheduled across stadiums in Europe, the United States and Canada through September. This tour, in celebration of her seventh solo studio album Renaissance , marks her sixth headlining tour and her first since the "Formation World Tour" in 2016. In 2018, she co-headlined the "On The Run II Tour" with JAY-Z .

Here's a look at the North American dates of Beyoncé's "RENAISSANCE World Tour":

  • July 8-9: Toronto, ON, CA
  • July 12: Philadelphia, PA
  • July 15: Nashville, TN
  • July 17: Louisville, KY
  • July 20: Minneapolis, MN
  • July 22-23: Chicago, IL
  • July 26: Detroit, MI
  • July 29-30: East Rutherford, NJ
  • August 1: Boston, MA
  • August 3: Pittsburgh, PA
  • August 5: Washington, DC
  • August 9: Charlotte, NC
  • August 11-12: Atlanta, GA
  • August 16: Tampa, FL
  • August 18: Miami, FL
  • August 21: St. Louis, MO
  • August 24: Phoenix, AZ
  • August 26: Las Vegas, NV
  • August 30: San Francisco, CA
  • September 2-3: Inglewood, CA
  • September 11: Vancouver, BC, CA
  • September 13: Seattle, WA
  • September 18: Kansas City, MO
  • September 21: Dallas, TX
  • September 23-24: Houston, TX
  • September 27: New Orleans, LA

Listen to RENAISSANCE below!

Digital Music News

Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.
MySanAntonio

This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas

Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story

Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
dallasexpress.com

HEB Backlash After Rittenhouse Event Canceled

Organizers for a Kyle Rittenhouse speaking event claim that the grocery chain H-E-B pressured the venue to cancel it, as reported by NewsBreak Original. The 20-year-old was set to speak on January 26 at a “Rally Against Censorship” event at the Southern Star Brewery north of Houston. The...
HOUSTON, TX
