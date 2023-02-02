ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Jordan Hamilton: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdIeg_0kabzzvK00
Freshman wrestler Jordan Hamilton has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Leading the Richmond wrestling team during the conference tournament, freshman Jordan Hamilton has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

One of four Raiders to place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship held at Hoke County High School, Hamilton earned second overall in his weight class.

Earning his first career recognition, Hamilton’s efforts in the 195-pound bracket contributed to Richmond’s fourth-place finish.

Athletic Profile

Year: Freshman

Winter Sport: Wrestling

Division: 195-pounds

Years on Varsity: 1 Year

Other Sports: Football

“RUNNER-UP” WITH JORDAN HAMILTON

One of just two Raider wrestlers to stay in the championship bracket for the entirety of the SAC tournament, Hamilton finished the day with a 2-1 record.

Because of his record entering the championship in his weight class, Hamilton received a first-round bye. That set him up with Matthew Thomas of Lee County High School in the semifinals, who entered with an 8-24 record.

Crediting the coaching he received from head coach Andre’ Ellerbe, Hamilton was able to earn a pinfall victory over Thomas. The two battled in the first round and with 47 seconds remaining in the second period, Hamilton held Thomas to the mat.

Contending for an SAC championship in his first year of high school wrestling, Hamilton impressed against senior Colton Collins in the title bout.

Collins, who helped Union Pines High School win its 17th straight conference championship, entered the match with a 41-6 record.

Hamilton kept his hopes alive during the first round, but was pinned by Collins with 1:20 left on the clock in the second period.

One of the 10 Raider wrestlers on the team with double-digit wins this season, Hamilton will enter the 4A Mideast regional tournament with an 11-11 record.

Richmond will travel to Fuquay-Varina High School to compete in the regional competition on Feb. 10 and 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y69Fb_0kabzzvK00
Freshman Jordan Hamilton pins an opponent during Richmond’s match at Pinecrest High School earlier this season. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH JORDAN HAMILTON

Hamilton discusses his SAC tournament performance, explains how he’s preparing for regionals and shares what he’s learned from Coach Ellerbe this season.

