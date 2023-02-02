Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 3, 4 & 5
Demaris Washington, 85, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. REBA CAROL MASTERS SCOPPE, Newport. Reba...
carolinacoastonline.com
Clifton Lewis, 44; service Feb. 11
Clifton Charles Lewis, 44, of Hubert, died Friday February 3, 2023, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Jeff Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
carolinacoastonline.com
Annie Garner, 79; service Feb. 8
Annie “Marie” Garner, 79, of Hubert, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu...
carolinacoastonline.com
Ray Wells, 90; service held
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Dad was proud to be a Veteran and a Civil Service Employee for 40 years. He loved his family, fishing, cooking and his neighbors!. Our Father was such a nice man! As his...
carolinacoastonline.com
Rosemary Bohanan, 82; incomplete
Rosemary Bohanan, 82, of Newport, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
newbernnow.com
Pancakes for Puryear and Benefit Ride
Pancakes for Puryear will be held on Feb. 25 from 8 – 11 a.m. at Two Rivers Church located at 3321 Neuse Blvd. in New Bern, NC. Kick Stands Up at 11:30 a.m. Lee and Brittany started Bear City Cycles in February 2021, a year later they welcomed their daughter, Leah, to the world. Lee enjoyed fishing and working on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but he loves his family. Tragically, Lee passed away suddenly, and his family needs our help.
newbernnow.com
Public Comment and Sewer Line Replace Among Agenda Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting – Feb 6
The meeting will be held on Feb. 6, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern. View the agenda and packet in its entirety here. CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL. ROLL CALL. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE. 1. PETITION OF...
carolinacoastonline.com
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for volunteers to help within the office. Craven County Sheriff’s Office is seeking volunteers to assist with fingerprinting services. Volunteers will provide fingerprinting services to civilians Monday through Friday for child care providers, foster parents, adoption,...
Talbots lot in New Bern officially sold. What’s next?
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern has officially sold the Talbots lot. The decision was made during a special Board Of Alderman meeting on Wednesday. The future of the empty lot stirred up a lot of controversy over the last several months. Now, it’s officially in the hands of a […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Work to soon begin on piece of Interstate 42 between New Bern and Havelock
N.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with creating a new interstate highway across eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $242 million contract to convert a 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 into a limited-access freeway between New Bern and Havelock. The project is part of...
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
WITN
Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school
Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Onslow County accepting nonprofit grant applications. Updated: 3 hours ago. Onslow County and the City of Jacksonville held an educational workshop for local nonprofits on Thursday.
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
The Department of Juvenile Justice Morehead Youth Development Center reported an escape on Saturday.
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport police arrest man following vehicle pursuit
NEWPORT — Newport Police arrested 40-year-old William Arthur Meadows Jr., of Newport, following a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening. Meadows was observed driving recklessly and failing to stop for a steady red light at the intersection of Roberts Road and Highway 70 at about 9:49 p.m. Feb. 2, according to a press release from the Newport Police Department.
Carteret County man charged with animal cruelty
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing animal cruelty charges after his arrest on Jan. 31. Michael Scott Fleming, 26, of 805 Chatham St, Mann’s MHP in Newport was arrested by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies following an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty. Fleming has been charged with four counts of […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Another historical mystery put to rest
The large, stately home at 412 W. Main Street is most commonly known as the J.B. Fowle House. It was purchased by John Blackwell Fowle and his wife Elizabeth Taylor Fowle, in 1888. Historic writings up until now showed that the original home was built by W. H. Willard in 1816. But not so, says Brown Library Historian Stephen Farrell, after some investigative work following a recent discovery. “This all started when I came across a document penned by James O’Kelly Williams in 1818 to State Senator, Reading Grist,” said Farrell. “Williams, a member at the time of the House of Representatives, represented Beaufort and Hyde counties, was proposing that a canal be created from Plymouth to Washington to keep Washington from being overshadowed. There was an underlying fear that if a canal were to run south of Washington it would destroy all possibility of future growth.”
Vanceboro man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping in Beaufort Co.
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Lary Mills Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate judge set his secured bond at $10,000. During Jones’ first court appearance Thursday, a district court judge increased […]
Man arrested on gun charge after incident in Chocowinity
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on a gun charge after an altercation with an instructor at the barber academy. Joseph McKinney, 39, of Fowle Drive in Washington, was arrested by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with one count of possession of a firearm on a school grounds. He was […]
