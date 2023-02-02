Read full article on original website
Pac-Five, Punahou win HHSAA girls soccer titles
Pac-Five and Punahou won the HHSAA girls soccer tournaments on Saturday.
Hawaii picked third in Big West softball poll
Big West softball coaches voted Hawaii third in the conference’s preseason poll released Friday — matching the team’s finish in last year’s standings — and sophomore pitcher Brianna Lopez was named to the inaugural preseason coaches’ team. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're...
Former Kapolei wide receiver Marquis Montgomery blossoms into coveted college prospect
Montgomery signed with California after receiving over 30 FBS offers.
Kapa’a wins HHSAA girls Division II championship
Kapa'a won its first-ever girls basketball title on Saturday.
