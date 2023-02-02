ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hawaii picked third in Big West softball poll

Big West softball coaches voted Hawaii third in the conference’s preseason poll released Friday — matching the team’s finish in last year’s standings — and sophomore pitcher Brianna Lopez was named to the inaugural preseason coaches’ team. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're...
HONOLULU, HI

