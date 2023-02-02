Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
The Temptations' music comes alive in 'Ain't Too Proud'
Harrell Holmes Jr. was born in early 1990s, but he can appreciate the music that came out of Motown in the 1960s and ’70s — especially from The Temptations. “I’m originally from (Saginaw) Michigan, and the Motown sound was a huge part of my upbringing,” Holmes said. “Watching The Temptations (TV) mini-series, singing along to their VHS, I fell in love with The Temptations. For my third-grade talent show, I did them. ...
A look inside: Large California tent camp could foretell Portland’s future
For the last 14 months, rows of matching blue tents have filled a parking lot on the edge of a residential area in south Los Angeles. More than 80 residents live at the safe sleeping site, which is operated by Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit hired by the city. On a...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
PDX Moon Market
Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
Tri-City Americans at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (34-10-2-1) take on the Tri-City Americans (25-16-4-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, February 4, 6pm PST. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. The box...
Readers respond: Sheriff Noelle’s legacy includes Wapato
I was surprised that your article about former Multnomah County Sheriff Dan Noelle’s death does not mention his role in one of our region’s biggest news stories of the past 20 years: the construction of a jail that was never used as a jail, (“Dan Noelle, who served two terms as Multnomah County sheriff, dies at 78,” Jan. 29).
Portland Pilots lose wild double-overtime heartbreaker to Pepperdine in men’s basketball
The Portland Pilots were seconds away from a gutsy double overtime victory over Pepperdine. Instead, they suffered one of their most heartbreaking and stunning defeats of the season. The Waves used a barrage of missed free throws, official reviews, technical fouls and a buzzer-beater in the waning seconds to beat...
The Portland Mercury
Sorry New Seasons Upper Management
You did it to yourselves. Unionizing is a REACTION. “Task Based Scheduling”, intense micro managing, changing people’s established schedules, implementing a more stupid attendance policy in the midst of a pandemic…. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute...
thatoregonlife.com
Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon
There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
Portland Trail Blazers lose 129-121 at Chicago Bulls: Live updates
FINAL: The Bulls, who dominated the third quarter, continued outplaying the Blazers in the fourth quarter and won the game 129-121 despite Damian Lillard scoring 40 points. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 36. THIRD QUARTER: The Blazers led by as much as 17 before the Bulls went on a...
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
‘Incredible stop’: Giant SE Portland fire limited to garage
A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: New Jersey Tavern-Style Pizza, "Thiccflurries," and Sushi
This week's batch of food news includes a new sports bar serving tavern-style pizza, a donburi bowl destination, and two new sushi spots. Plus, read about some exciting upcoming openings and Ice Queen's vegan "thiccflurries." For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide. NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS. Donburi...
everout.com
Black-Owned Restaurants to Visit in Portland
Black History Month runs from February 1-March 1, reminding us of the year-round significance of supporting Black-owned businesses and highlighting their contributions to our communities. We've made it easy for you by gathering a number of Black-owned bars and restaurants, from the West African favorite Akadi to Gregory Gourdet's Kann. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Portland-area middle schools, walloped by bullying, fights and unrest in pandemic’s wake, remain on the brink
A few weeks into this school year, Zane Moyer began carrying a tiny, suede-covered notebook to his Portland middle school, not to take notes in class but to record the bullying and insults that had become the steady soundtrack to his sixth-grade year. By November, staffers at Harriet Tubman Middle...
Practicing music ‘rewires your brain,’ OHSU neuroscientist says
With the Grammy Awards just around the corner, Oregon Health & Science University is highlighting one neuroscientist’s research on the benefits of music.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon
Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
