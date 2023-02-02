ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Remembering Betty Roberts, an Oregon icon who flew with her own wings

For decades, Betty Roberts broke with social and political norms, leading the way for Oregon women in politics. As a state legislator in the 1960s and 70s, she championed women’s equality, civil rights and environmental protections. Following her political career, she served as the first woman on both the...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?

If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest.  It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
hh-today.com

Oregon housing and the governor’s goal

When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior

When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
OREGON STATE
highway58herald.org

Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
OREGON STATE
themanual.com

These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022

There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole

EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
OREGON STATE
oregonbusiness.com

EWEB Spokesperson on How the Utility is Preparing for Rising Demand

The spokesperson for Oregon’s largest publicly-owned utility discusses what other cities can learn from its Eugene analysis. In December, the Eugene Water & Electricity Board (EWEB) published its Integrated Resource Plan, in which the public utility predicted demand for electricity would start to increase 2% per year starting in 2030.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon State Credit Union names new CFO

Oregon State Credit Union announced last week that industry veteran Derrick Peterson has joined its team as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Peterson comes to OSCU with more than 25 years of experience in the credit union industry, including 10 as chief financial officer for Deseret First Federal Credit Union in Utah.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy