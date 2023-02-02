Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
More than 200 people take their fight against Oregon’s addiction crisis to the statehouse
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol on Wednesday. Many stories were shared: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
opb.org
Remembering Betty Roberts, an Oregon icon who flew with her own wings
For decades, Betty Roberts broke with social and political norms, leading the way for Oregon women in politics. As a state legislator in the 1960s and 70s, she championed women’s equality, civil rights and environmental protections. Following her political career, she served as the first woman on both the...
Opinion: A fiscally prudent plan that tackles Oregon’s biggest challenges
Kotek is governor of Oregon. Mission focused. That’s the title of the budget recommendation that I submitted to the state Legislature this past week, my first budget as Oregon’s governor. I have heard from Oregonians in every corner of our state that there are three issues of top...
Oregon’s labor crunch is easing as job vacancies align with unemployment
Oregon’s labor market appears to be at an inflection point. The number of job vacancies in the state has fallen in each of the past two quarters, according to new survey data from the Oregon Employment Department. The state now has 86,000 job openings, down nearly 20% from last spring’s peak.
Report on Measure 110 shows more than 60,000 people struggling with addiction were helped
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drug addiction and overdoses are affecting every corner of the state. Oregon saw a three-fold increase in opioid overdose deaths in a recent two-year span. The controversial law Measure 110 was put in place to help people access recovery services. A report was just released on how the program has been going.
kpic
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to Measure 110, frustrating recovery advocates
SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law -- legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction recovery services.
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform?
If Oregon legislators wind up their session this year without substantially addressing limits on campaign contributions, there will be no publicly acceptable excuses – not even that of their own self-interest. It’s not only the legislators who have pledged to move on the issue, but also the formerly most-influential legislator and now governor Tina Kotek. […] The post Will Oregon legislators follow-through and enact campaign finance reform? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
hh-today.com
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
KXL
Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
When Oregon democrats break state laws and accept an illegal campaign donation would you trust a former Democrat party official to do the investigation?. I’ve sounded the alarm for months about the 500-thousand bucks Oregon Democrats used to finance the election of Tina Kotek . That money came from...
highway58herald.org
Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
themanual.com
These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022
There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
kezi.com
Proposed house bill seeks to end Oregon DUII loophole
EUGENE Ore -- House Bill 2316 is currently sitting in the Oregon House Judiciary Committee. Leading this bill in the House Judiciary Committee is the chairman of the committee, representative Jason Kropf. (D - Bend) If the bill is passed, a person driving under the influence of any drug, including...
oregonbusiness.com
EWEB Spokesperson on How the Utility is Preparing for Rising Demand
The spokesperson for Oregon’s largest publicly-owned utility discusses what other cities can learn from its Eugene analysis. In December, the Eugene Water & Electricity Board (EWEB) published its Integrated Resource Plan, in which the public utility predicted demand for electricity would start to increase 2% per year starting in 2030.
philomathnews.com
Oregon State Credit Union names new CFO
Oregon State Credit Union announced last week that industry veteran Derrick Peterson has joined its team as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Peterson comes to OSCU with more than 25 years of experience in the credit union industry, including 10 as chief financial officer for Deseret First Federal Credit Union in Utah.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
WWEEK
The Only Black Man Seated in the Oregon House Says State Police Pulled Him Over Twice in Three Days
State Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland) says he’s been pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days on his way home from the Capitol. Nelson is the only Black man seated in the Oregon House. Nelson, a nurse who replaced Gov. Tina Kotek in House District 44 (North...
