Endyia Rogers, Oregon women’s basketball outdueled by Alissa Pili, No. 7 Utah
In an offensive showcase of two of the Pac-12′s best players, Endyia Rogers outscored Alissa Pili, but the No. 7 Utah Utes outdueled the Oregon Ducks. Pili scored a season-high 30 points and the Utes shot 62.3% from the field to beat Rogers and the Ducks 100-92 Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena.
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 100-92 loss to No. 7 Utah
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between Oregon and No. 7 Utah. The Utes won 100-92. The Ducks (14-9, 5-7 Pac-12) have lost five of their last fsix games. The Utes (20-2, 10-2) have won five in a row. Below are live updates from today’s...
Was Oregon State’s loss to Colorado an aberration, or sign of a lost women’s basketball season?
Was the Oregon State Beavers’ 67-48 loss to Colorado an aberration? Or a sign of trouble for the women’s basketball team?. The Beavers (11-12, 3-9 Pac-12) dipped below .500 for the first time this season, but they haven’t often endured a pounding like the physical Buffaloes delivered Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
Colorado thumps Oregon State in women’s basketball, Beavers fall below .500 with 6 games left
The Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday completed their first women’s basketball road sweep of the Oregon schools, outclassing the Oregon State Beavers at both ends to win 67-48 at Gill Coliseum. The aggressive Buffaloes frustrated OSU’s offense for three quarters and Colorado was in command from the opening minutes. The...
N’Faly Dante, Oregon men’s basketball outlast Arizona State to move into 4th place in Pac-12
Oregon moved into fourth place in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings, at least for a day, after surviving a competitive, contentious and at times downright ugly street fight of a game with Arizona State. N’Faly Dante scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, including a pair...
No. 5 Arizona routs Oregon State 84-52, its most one-sided men’s basketball win over Beavers in 16 years
No. 5 Arizona continued its men’s basketball dominance of Oregon State, outclassing the Beavers in every phase to post an 84-52 win Saturday night in Tucson, Arizona. Arizona won its seventh consecutive game over OSU as the Wildcats shot 47%, hit 10 threes and outrebounded the Beavers 44-26. It...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball score updates, live stream, TV channel (2/5/23)
Oregon State looks to end a three-game losing streak Sunday when the Beavers play host to Colorado at noon in Gill Coliseum. At 11-11, the Beavers have seven games and the Pac-12 tournament remaining to make their case for an NCAA tournament berth. Scroll down to find live updates. Colorado...
Oregon State Beavers at No. 5 Arizona Wildcats, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (2/4/23)
Oregon State looks to end a six-game losing streak to Arizona when the teams play Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in McKale Center. The Beavers, who ended an 18-game road losing streak last week against California, are coming off a 68-57 loss to Arizona State. Scroll down to find live updates.
Can Oregon men’s basketball respond to loss at Arizona with win at Arizona State?
Following its loss at No. 5 Arizona, Oregon will once again attempt to earn a weekend split in Pac-12 play by winning at Arizona State. The Ducks (13-10, 7-5 Pac-12) have won following each of their prior five losses and haven’t dropped consecutive games since the PK85 in November.
Oregon State endures another painful women’s basketball loss, but there’s belief of a potent stretch run
The reality after Oregon State fell to 11-11 Friday night after losing in overtime to No. 7 Utah 75-73 at Gill Coliseum is that there’s probably only one path to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. Win the Pac-12 tournament. The good news is that it’s not far-fetched. The...
Wrestling: Roseburg’s Gage Singleton, Sweet Home’s Jacob Sieminski showcase scrambling prowess in Reser’s finals
With Roseburg’s Gage Singleton and Sweet Home’s Kyle Sieminski competing in the 113-pound championship match at the Reser’s Tournament of Champions on Saturday afternoon at Liberty High School, the match seemed, at times, more like the clouds that implied fighting in Hanna-Barbera cartoons than a wrestling match.
Girls wrestling: Results from Saturday’s Class 4A/3A/2A/1A regional tournaments
While there are still a few weeks until the state tournament, Oregon’s girls wrestlers competed for their spots at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at their respective regional tournaments. This is the first year where the OSAA split the girls state championships up into a big school and a small school...
Making Presidents Day weekend plans? There will be wine, chowder and glass floats on the Oregon coast
The 12th annual Wine, Chowder and Glass Float Trail will return to Florence over Presidents Day weekend. The weekend even combines the popular glass float hunts on the Oregon coast with one of the area’s most famous dishes: clam chowder. The event will run from Friday, Feb. 17, through...
