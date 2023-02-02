ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recreational marijuana sales have kicked off Friday in Missouri. Monday, February 6 was the original start date for recreational sales, but the state announced Thursday that many dispensaries would be granted their licenses early, and the dispensaries here in St. Joseph were among those approved. CEO of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Shanon L. Byous

Shanon L. (Stubbs) Byous, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was born September 12, 1972 to Robert Joseph and Vicki Linn (Lile) Stubbs in St. Joseph, Missouri. Shanon graduated from Lafayette High School in 1990. She was very active in Theater. She continued her education...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Buchanan County Spelling Bee names two regional qualifiers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nearly 100 students competed in the annual Buchanan County Spelling Bee on Saturday for a chance to go to regionals. Students from 5th-8th grade competed in two separate bees, and the top 5 from each division competed against each other to be a regional qualifier. "It starts...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

