FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
Grants Pass fugitive who tortured 1 and killed 2 ‘plagued our whole community’
SUNNY VALLEY — A wanted poster remained taped to the checkout counter at the Covered Bridge Country Store in this small southern Oregon community on Saturday as Betty Gaustad scanned a customer’s Powerball ticket. “He truly was the devil,” said Gaustad, the store’s owner. “And now he’s with...
kpic
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECTED DUII CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY
A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
goldrushcam.com
Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania
February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
KTVL
Suspect in custody after Medford standoff
Suspect in the domestic disturbance is identified as 27-year-old, Edward Valdez. Medford Police were dispatched to a residence just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening for a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Ivy Circle. According to Medford Police, the suspect's mother had called and reported her son arrived at the home and began to threaten her and that he was going to use a firearm. Once the mother had called police, she left the residence.
KDRV
Douglas County law enforcement carries out several fentanyl seizures over 10-day period
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A total of more than 10 ounces of fentanyl were seized in several operations in a 10-day stretch at the end of January, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported. According to the DINT, they conducted multiple investigations between January 19 and January 29 involving people believed...
kezi.com
One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash
UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle. On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
KDRV
Market manager responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore – The convenience store manager is speaking out about a fight that involved Hedrick Middle School students and police. Saying this is not the first time this has happened. ShortStop Market Manager Kim Parker says this has been a reoccurring problem for her employees and customers. “They're...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
orangeandbluepress.com
Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
kezi.com
Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT
A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS
A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
