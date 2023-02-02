A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.

