ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 2/6 – Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies “Suspicious Death” as 29-Year-Old Medford Woman

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Wolf Creek Woman Accused Of Helping Benjamin Foster Pleads Not Guilty. Tina Marie Jones was arraigned on Friday. Her attorney entered a ‘not...
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECTED DUII CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

A 60-year old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he crashed his vehicle and then was apparently run over. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:40 p.m. dispatchers received information regarding an injury crash in the 12000 block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that Russ Vanderhoof had been traveling down the road in his pickup when he failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle had been stopped from going down an embankment when it struck a tree just off the roadway. Upon further investigation, deputies believe Vanderhoof exited his vehicle following the crash when the pickup shifted. This resulted in Vanderhoof being struck and run over. He was declared deceased at the scene by fire and EMS personnel.
ROSEBURG, OR
goldrushcam.com

Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania

February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING FIRE PIT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a fire pit incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 6:50 a.m. officers and the Roseburg Fire Department responded to the Gateway Community Garden in the 1600 block of Southeast Stephens Street after a caller said they had spotted smoke in the area.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Suspect in custody after Medford standoff

Suspect in the domestic disturbance is identified as 27-year-old, Edward Valdez. Medford Police were dispatched to a residence just before 5:30 p.m. Monday evening for a domestic dispute in the 1600 block of Ivy Circle. According to Medford Police, the suspect's mother had called and reported her son arrived at the home and began to threaten her and that he was going to use a firearm. Once the mother had called police, she left the residence.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

One man dead in suspected drunk driving car crash

UMPQUA, Ore. - A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after police said he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle. On Saturday, at 5:40 p.m., police said 911 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered 60-year-old Roseburg resident Russ Lee Vanderhoof, had been traveling in the 12000-block of Hubbard Creek Road in his 1997 Ford F350 pickup when he failed to turn a corner.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Market manager responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore – The convenience store manager is speaking out about a fight that involved Hedrick Middle School students and police. Saying this is not the first time this has happened. ShortStop Market Manager Kim Parker says this has been a reoccurring problem for her employees and customers. “They're...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR 5 COUNTS OF FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

A teen was cited for five counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. a student at Phoenix Charter School on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard allegedly brought a hydroflask of orange juice and alcohol to school. The 14-year old female allegedly shared the drink with 5 fellow students who were reportedly unaware that alcohol was in the container.
ROSEBURG, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison

A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Alcohol may have contributed to fatal car wreck, Douglas County deputies say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Alcohol is believed to be a contributor to the death of a 22-year-old man in a car crash Thursday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. According to the DCSO, dispatchers heard a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dole Road outside of Myrtle Creek just after 8:30 p.m. on February 2. Deputies said they went out to the scene to find a red SUV that had rolled over onto its top. Emergency personnel responding to the scene found the sole occupant, Conner Jones, 22, of Myrtle Creek, deceased within the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUSPECT ESCAPES DEPUTIES IN PURSUIT INCIDENT

A suspect escaped capture by deputies in a pursuit incident on Wednesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:20 a.m. a pickup left a residence in the 200 block of Evergreen Ridge Road in south county. A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for violations. The pickup yielded and a woman got out of the vehicle before it began to elude.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING METHAMPHETAMINE TO OFFICERS

A Roseburg man was jailed for allegedly selling methamphetamine to police officers early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers were communicating with the 48-year old in an undercover capacity. The suspect reportedly agreed to meet with officers to make the sale, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Newton Creek Road.
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy