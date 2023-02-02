LINCOLN — Nebraska football has new cafeteria rules, and it’s safe to say to-go box usage is on the decline. Instead of Matt Rhule’s players grabbing food and leaving the cafeteria, they’ll snag a tray and plates, build their meal and find a seat in the dining hall. Rhule and his coaches will pull up a chair, too. They’ll all eat together and get to know each other.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO