Lincoln, NE

McKewon: CEO Matt Rhule's massive support staff includes a role for Ron Brown

LINCOLN — Nebraska football has new cafeteria rules, and it’s safe to say to-go box usage is on the decline. Instead of Matt Rhule’s players grabbing food and leaving the cafeteria, they’ll snag a tray and plates, build their meal and find a seat in the dining hall. Rhule and his coaches will pull up a chair, too. They’ll all eat together and get to know each other.
Keisei Tominaga scores career-high 30 to lead Nebraska past Penn State, 72-63

Keisei Tominaga stretched out his hands in celebration, smiling wide. Nebraska’s junior guard dazzled, delighted and dominated on Sunday afternoon, sending some fans into hysterical laughter at his theatrics while making others stand on their feet in appreciation as he pieced together his own 30 for No. 30. The...
