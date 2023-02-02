Read full article on original website
Chalmette man arrested for negligent homicide
A Chalmette man has been arrested for negligent homicide after shooting a guest during a gathering at his home.
cenlanow.com
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries
houmatimes.com
Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
an17.com
Slidell Police arrest multiple suspects on weapons charges on parade route Sunday
SIidell Police Officers were hard at work Sunday afternoon!. While working the Krewe of Antheia Parade, Officer Tricoche received a complaint of a male brandishing a firearm in his waistband near the intersection of Front Street and East Hall Avenue. After being provided a description of the subject by the complainant, Officer Tricoche quickly located the subject on Front Street. Officer Tricoche and Officer Williams further investigated the incident, which subsequently led to the arrest of the male subject and the removal of a firearm from the parade route.
Louisiana man arrested after accidentally shooting and killing acquaintance
A Louisiana man has been arrested after fatally shooting an acquaintance during a gathering at his home.
brproud.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Baton Rouge; driver in police custody
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Saturday afternoon is now in police custody. According to Louisiana State Police, a pedestrian was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway LA 42 in East Baton Rouge. An investigation reveals that Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47 of Destrehan, was northbound on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when they struck Bret Millet, 58 of Prairieville.
Man shot several times in Seventh Ward
A man has been wounded in a shooting incident in the Seventh Ward neighborhood.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston sounds alarm after three apparent overdose deaths in 24 hours
In a 24-hour period that began Saturday evening, three St. Tammany men died from apparent overdoses, according to St. Tammany Parish Coroner Charles Preston. The dead include a 34-year old from Pearl River, a 37-year old from Slidell and a 39-year old from Bush, Preston said. Autopsies will begin Monday,...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-10
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 42 north of I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday morning.
Car crash leads NOPD to homicide victim
New Orleans Police officers called to the scene of a vehicle crash found a victim of a shooting. That victim died a short time later at the hospital.
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sorrento, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday February 2, Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent, was arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting in Sorrento. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in Gonzales drive-by shooting that killed 1, Ascension Parish sheriff says
Deputies have arrested a man accused of killing another man in a drive-by shooting in Gonzales last September. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said the department arrested Prairieville resident Ashtin Ursin, 21, who authorities believe shot Jasper Dorsey Jr. multiple times on Oak Meadow Street Sept. 30. Deputies later discovered the...
NOLA.com
Case dismissed against Bridge City escapee accused of Uptown carjacking after DA misses deadline
The case against a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee and another youth who allegedly carjacked and shot an Uptown man was dismissed after the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office missed a deadline to bring formal charges in adult court. Escapee Kendell Myles, 17, will remain incarcerated for a separate...
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
Confession leads to arrest in deadly Westwego shooting
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS while the suspect was taken to the Investigations Bureau for interview.
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
UPDATE: Second arrest in Franklin shooting
A juvenile already has been booked in connection with the shooting on Canal Drive; an adult now has been booked as well.
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
wbrz.com
Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested
BATON ROUGE - A Prairieville man was hit and killed Saturday morning while walking along a highway. According to State Police, 58-year-old Bret Millet was walking along LA-42 near I-10 when 47-year-old Casey Cantrelle hit the man. Troopers said Cantrelle drove away immediately and left Millet, who was taken to...
