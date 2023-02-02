Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
