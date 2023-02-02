Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
BOA OCV to Sell Subsea Construction Vessel BOA Sub C
The Norwegian company BOA OCV said Monday it had agreed to sell the subsea construction vessel BOA Sub C. The company did not say who the buyer was or what the vessel sale price was. "After completion of closing, BOA OCV expects, over one or several sweeps over the next...
marinelink.com
'Mega Green Port' Project Planned in Åland
OX2 and the Bank of Åland’s mutual fund subsidiary Ålandsbanken Fondbolag, which are developing the Noatun North and Noatun South offshore wind power projects near Finland’s Åland archipelago in the Baltic Sea, have initiated a feasibility study for the planning and establishment of a “Mega Grön Hamn” (Mega Green Port) with a location coexisting with the port of Långnäs in Åland. The project is part of an effort to create a green hub in Åland, with an extra focus in this project on the shipping segment and the establishment of new business operations in Åland.
marinelink.com
Safety Improved on World's First Liquid Hydrogen Carrier after Malfunction
A valve failure that caused a flame to flare up briefly on the world's first liquid hydrogen carrier before its first trip from Australia to Japan highlighted the need for strong fault detection systems, an Australian safety report found. The cause of the incident on the Suiso Frontier on Jan....
marinelink.com
Ship Recycling Market Continues to Improve
Another solid showing from sub-continent markets has given encouragement to ship owners and cash buyers, to start testing potential prices with firm candidates. Indeed, several deals have been concluded off the back of these improved numbers, including one more Capesize bulker at firm levels basis an ‘as is’ Singapore delivery.
marinelink.com
LIFECYCLE CONCEPTS THAT REDUCE COSTS AND CARBON FOOTPRINT
New business models are being adopted in the marine industry to increase efficiency, minimize risks, lower costs while ideally minimizing carbon footprint at the same time. One of these models is the digitalization and outsourcing of lifecycle services. It is not a new model for marine per se, but it is being adopted in new areas, such as hotel and crew areas.
marinelink.com
Baltic Dry Index Hits Nearly Three-year Low
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell to the lowest in nearly three years, pressured by weaker rates across vessel segments. The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, fell 13...
marinelink.com
EVENT: Reuters U.S. Offshore Wind Returns to Boston
Reuters Events has officially launched their flagship offshore wind event, US Offshore Wind 2023 (USOW23) being held in the Hynes Convention Center, Boston, July 11-12, 2023. The event will unite more than 1000 offshore wind developers, utilities, OEMs, financiers, and supply chain executives, hosting industry-breaking discussions covering all corners of project development, from permitting through to construction.
marinelink.com
Contract Finalized for Two New Ferries for the Little Minch
Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) confirmed the signing of the Bank Refund Guarantee (BRG) for two new vessels for the Little Minch routes between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert (Harris). Work to build the ferries will now begin at Cemre Marin Endustri A.S shipyard in Turkey, with an expected delivery date...
marinelink.com
Brazil Scuttles Decommissioned Aircraft Carrier Despite Environmental Concerns
Brazil sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean off its northeast coast, the Brazilian Navy said, despite warnings from environmentalists that the rusting 1960s French-built ship would pollute the sea and the marine food chain. The 32,000-tonne carrier had been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused...
marinelink.com
Aqua Helix Gets Two-year Contract Offshore Brazil
Damen Shipyards Group and Compagnie Maritime Monégasque (CMM) announced a two-year offshore support contract for Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 7011 Aqua Helix. The vessel will transport personnel to and from offshore platforms in support of an oil and gas decommissioning project. The 2022-built Aqua Helix arrived in Brazil on January 26 and is anticipated to commence work in the coming weeks.
marinelink.com
Fire on World's First Hydrogen Carrier Sparked by Electrical Issue
A fire that broke out during the maiden voyage of the world's first liquified hydrogen (LH2) carrier gas carrier Suiso Frontier was caused by an onboard electrical issue, an Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) investigation found. The 116-meter vessel, built as a prototype ship to assess the technical aspects of...
