Oklahoma man arrested after his girlfriend was found dead in RV

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend and then trying to stab himself to death.

The Tulsa Police Department said an employer was concerned when an employee, Ryan Gordon, didn’t show up to work, so the employer went to Gordon’s RV park on North Mingo Road to check on him. When the employer got there, they reportedly found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter deceased inside a trailer. The employer subsequently called police.

Officers responded to the RV park on Jan. 26 at approximately 8:50 a.m., and according to KJRH-TV, Hunter was located with obvious signs of trauma.

Upon further investigation, police identified Gordon as the suspect. He and the victim had reportedly been in a "romantic relationship for several years."

Gordon reportedly fled Tulsa after allegedly killing his girlfriend, and police later found him near Snug Harbor in Wagoner County. As Wagoner County deputies tried to detain Gordon, he reportedly "plunged a knife into his chest."

According to police, Gordon was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

On Jan. 27, police said Gordon was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Tulsa County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.