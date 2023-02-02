Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
No, Pres. Biden, the Shabbat Attack was NOT Targeting the ‘Civilized World’
We attach ourselves to narratives because they comfort us. It’s comforting to think that the terrorist who murdered seven Jews coming out of a Jerusalem synagogue on Friday evening was striking a blow against “the civilized world,” as President Joe Biden asserted. But he wasn’t, Mr. President....
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Tomb of Samuel the Prophet (Biblical Mizpah)
“Samuel said, “Gather all Israel to Mizpah, and I shall pray to the Lord on your behalf. And they assembled at Mizpah…drew water, and poured (it out) before the Lord, and they fasted on that day, and said there, “We have sinned to the Lord.” And Samuel judged the children of Israel in Mizpah.” (1 Samuel 7:5-6)”
The Jewish Press
Arrested Because of My T-Shirt
In the mid-90’s I went to a lot of demonstrations in Israel. Together with hundreds of thousands of others, we were protesting the signing of the Oslo Accords. We were desperately trying to warn our brothers and sisters what would happen, if those agreements became reality. Unfortunately, the deal was signed and – exactly as predicted – the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Netanya, Afula and more… became filled with Jewish blood. Busses and cafes blew up and listening to the news became a traumatic event.
Treasure trove of Jewish silver found near Holocaust ghetto site in Poland. Take a look
As WWII began, someone buried hundreds of silver items but never returned for it.
What baptism will and will not do
With as much disagreement among those calling themselves Christians as there is concerning the subject of baptism, one would think it was a so
Holocaust survivor cries during virtual reality experience of Auschwitz deathcamp
A Holocaust survivor cried as he relived the horror of the Auschwitz-Birkenau deathcamp through virtual reality. The Nazis used the camp to kill 1.1mn people during the Second World War.
a-z-animals.com
What Was the First Word Ever?
Every species in the world has created some way to communicate with each other. Humans are the only type of being on earth capable of spoken language. Since the existence of humans, we have found ways to communicate, whether through movement sounds or even drawings. Communication is essential to the...
How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?
Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.
The Holocaust: An Unfinished History by Dan Stone review – a timely corrective to a shifting narrative
In many ways, writes historian Dan Stone, “we have failed unflinchingly to face the terrible reality of the Holocaust”. His remarkable book offers both a narrative overview and an analysis of the events, challenging many common assumptions and often returning to how this terrible history remains “unfinished”.
The Horrific Reign of Josef Blösche: The Nazi Frankenstein
As the war raged on, the Nazis needed new ways to kill the Jews. They were running out of bullets, and the gas chambers were overflowing. So they turned to Josef Blösche — The Nazi Frankenstein.
CNN accused of publishing antisemitic cartoon: 'Flirts with ancient blood libel'
CAMERA, a media watchdog group, accused CNN of purposefully publishing a cartoon featuring antisemitic tropes in a piece about an Israeli artist.
Salome may have assisted with the birth of Christ as well as being a follower of His Ministry
In the Bible, it is common to see various people with the same name like Judas, James, John, and Mary. One biblical name that is familiar is Salome who is alleged to be the woman who asked for the head of John the Baptist. Scripture does not identify her by name but she shows up in Jewish history and is said to have lost her own head when she fell throw ice and was decapitated. Information has come to light in recent months that this name is ascribed to a young woman who was the midwife when Christ was born or assisted the midwife.
The Jewish Press
Ancient Spoon Stirs American Mischief Against Israel
An ostensibly minor incident a few days ago has provided devastating evidence of the brainwashed malevolence within the Biden administration towards not just Israel but the Jewish people. In a ceremony at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm delivered to the...
The Jewish Press
Appalling Nazi Children’s Board Game ‘Jews Out!’ on Display at TAU
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a new exhibition at the Wiener Library for the Study of the Nazi Era and the Holocaust at Tel Aviv University features an appalling children’s board game, “Jews out!” (Juden Raus!). The game was manufactured in Nazi Germany by...
My Recent Hardships in Being a Jewish and Zionist Activist | Opinion
Nothing I do is about popularity or receiving a pat on the back.
The Various Translations of The Bible
The Bible is the most widely read and influential book in the world. It has been translated into hundreds of languages, with countless versions and interpretations. With so many different versions of the Bible available, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. To help you make an informed decision, this introduction will explore some of the major differences between various translations of the Bible and explain why different versions exist in the first place. We’ll also discuss how to find a version that best suits your needs and preferences so that you can get more out of reading God’s Word.
Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?
The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.
American tourist arrested for vandalizing Catholic church in Jerusalem
CLAIM: An Israeli settler knocked down and broke a statue of Jesus in a church in Jerusalem’s Old City. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. An American tourist was arrested for allegedly knocking down and breaking the statue, not an Israeli settler, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Social media...
Remembrance Day: Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
The few remaining members of Hungary’s Jewish underground want their story told.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Leads Tu Bishvat Tree-Planting Ceremony in Honor of Jerusalem Terror Victims
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led a tree-planting ceremony on Monday to mark Tu Bishvat in the Neve Ya’akov neighborhood of Jerusalem, where an Arab terrorist killed seven people last month. Netanyahu was joined by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion and family members of the murder victims, as well as police...
