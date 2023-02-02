Out of business

On Thursday, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team served two narcotic search warrants and two court-ordered padlocks of residences in an investigation referred to as “Operation Triple Threat.”

The search warrants came after narcotics officers purchased fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and controlled substances from 1245 and 1253 Fox Chase Road and another residence at 1500 Hill Road.

All locations were hit at the same time by a joint effort from Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and joint SWAT team from Jefferson County authorities.

After the completion of the search warrants, the office of Fourth Judicial District Attorney General James B. “Jimmy” Dunn and Cocke County Circuit Court issued two court-ordered padlocks to shut down 1245 and 1253 Fox Chase Road.

Three people were arrested during this operation — Monica Denton, 49, of Newport; Dior Nathan, 30, of Detroit, Michigan; and Aspen Denton, 27, of Newport.

The charges during this investigation are eight counts of the sale and delivery of heroin, 13 counts of the sale and delivery of fentanyl, one count of the sale and delivery of Schedule 4 controlled substance, one count of the sale and delivery of oxymorphone and the sale and delivery of cocaine.

This is part of an ongoing investigation from the Jan. 13 “Friday the 13th” operation that resulted in numerous drug-related arrests. According to Sheriff C.J. Ball, the investigation is still active and no additional information can be released.

Authorities state anyone caught on the property of 1245 or 1253 Fox Chase Road will be arrested on site for criminal trespassing. Anyone who notices trespassers on the property is asked to call (423) 623-3064.

Bond for Aspen Denton has been set at $120,000 while bond for Monica Denton is set at $50,000. Bond for Dior Nathan is $50,000.