This is a very brief snapshot of how wolves hunt in the wild and illustrates how effective pack co-operation is as a hunting method. It is highly unlikely that a lone wolf would take on a leopard, yet as a pack, they seem to be getting the upper hand. The footage is taken from some distance away and as all the animals are moving very fast and dodging in different directions and as they are a similar color, it can be hard to tell the wolves from the leopard. The best approach is to try and focus on the animal with the long tail – that is the leopard!

