Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […] The post Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Committee introduces three proposals to give Idahoans property tax relief
BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday heard three proposals to provide property tax relief — a top issue legislative leaders highlighted at the start of the session. Each piece of legislation took a different approach to solving the issue. One would use a percentage...
kmvt
Idaho Unclaimed Property Division Receives over 2,800 Claims in two days
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
Post Register
Opinion: Not a good choice
Carrie: One of the most controversial issues being discussed is “school choice.”
Idaho Satanists plan 'gender affirmation ritual' to protest ban on surgeries for children: 'I praise myself'
The Satanic Temple plans to oppose a proposed Idaho bill that would prohibit sex-change surgery and drugs for minors by holding a ritual at the state Capitol.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits
Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: The kids are all right, so let them talk
In the latest show of cowardice by our pearl-clutching state legislators, two Idaho state committee chair-people last week announced they would not take public testimony from any Idaho citizen under the age of 18. I assume because they were afraid these kids may actually make more sense than many of the adults who usually testify. However, after receiving a rash of angry phone calls and emails from concerned Idaho citizens, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, reversed course and said he would allow testimony from Idahoans under the age of 18 so long as they were accompanied by an adult, or otherwise had parental permission. House Local Government Committee Chairwoman Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is instituting harsher restrictions, allowing testimony from those under 18 years old if they have her permission in advance, or if they are invited by a committee member. In other words, if you agree with their point of view on an issue, they’ll let you speak.
‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature
The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
thatoregonlife.com
The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries
Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho
The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com
Anti-vaping campaign highlights Idaho’s crisis
BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Public Television is launching an anti-vaping awareness campaign this spring to address a crisis affecting Idaho teenagers, a group highly susceptible to new fads and trendy products. Two out of five Idaho teenagers have tried vaping at least once, according to the anti-vaping...
idahoednews.org
State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation
Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
Brad Little Notifies Biden Administration of Idaho's Intent to Sue on Grizzly Bear Delisting
IDAHO - On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the Biden Administration of his intention to sue the federal government for "its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho's petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list." According to the...
kmvt
Greater Idaho and transgender bathroom legislation make it through committees
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho lawmakers are starting the process for the Idaho Legislature and Oregon Legislature to begin talks about relocating the border shared by the two states. On Wednesday in the House State Affairs Committee, Midvale Rep. Judy Boyle introduced a House Joint Memorial to authorize the Idaho...
Bill Moves Forward Exempting Idaho Contractors From Gender Requirements on Public Works Jobs
The Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill to exempt state public works contractors from requirements about gendered multi-use restroom or locker facilities on job sites after a short hearing Wednesday morning. The seven Republican members of the committee voted to send the bill to the Senate floor with a...
Post Register
Panel accepts recommendation on state employee pay raises
BOISE — Lawmakers voted Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement; the recommendation will go to the budget writing committee. The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to...
‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff
Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings. ...
Hilarious Viral TikTok Mocks ‘Types of Idahoans’ by Hometown
Oh, Idaho--it never stops. What's not to love about this place? We have some of the greatest wilderness, literally, on the planet. Our people (for the most part) are very kind, and we have arguably the most unique access to "all of it" in the entire nation. Yet somehow, amid...
Idaho Unveils Plan to Reduce Wolf Populations by 60 Percent
At a regular meeting of the Idaho Fish & Game Commission last week, state game officials introduced a plan designed to keep wolf numbers in check by reducing the current population by as many as 837 animals. According to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG), the reduction would be achieved through a combination of hunting and trapping methods. If approved and implemented, the new wolf plan will go into effect this coming Spring.
