Idaho Capital Sun

KPVI Newschannel 6

Committee introduces three proposals to give Idahoans property tax relief

BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday heard three proposals to provide property tax relief — a top issue legislative leaders highlighted at the start of the session. Each piece of legislation took a different approach to solving the issue. One would use a percentage...
kmvt

Idaho Unclaimed Property Division Receives over 2,800 Claims in two days

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits

Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: The kids are all right, so let them talk

In the latest show of cowardice by our pearl-clutching state legislators, two Idaho state committee chair-people last week announced they would not take public testimony from any Idaho citizen under the age of 18. I assume because they were afraid these kids may actually make more sense than many of the adults who usually testify. However, after receiving a rash of angry phone calls and emails from concerned Idaho citizens, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, reversed course and said he would allow testimony from Idahoans under the age of 18 so long as they were accompanied by an adult, or otherwise had parental permission. House Local Government Committee Chairwoman Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, is instituting harsher restrictions, allowing testimony from those under 18 years old if they have her permission in advance, or if they are invited by a committee member. In other words, if you agree with their point of view on an issue, they’ll let you speak.
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature’s House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced a trio of new property tax bills on Thursday morning in an effort to address one of the top priorities facing Idahoans. Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star; Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle; and Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, each presented a different property tax bill […] The post ‘Taxpayers are asking for relief’: Three property tax bills unveiled in Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
thatoregonlife.com

The Greater Idaho Movement: A Controversial Effort to Expand State Boundaries

Idaho may soon begin a discussion about absorbing some of its neighboring counties. The Republican state representative from Midvale, Judy Boyle, introduced a joint memorial on Wednesday asking the Democratic-controlled Oregon Legislature to discuss the Greater Idaho movement with the Idaho Legislature. The Greater Idaho Movement has recently gained attention...
Idaho Capital Sun

Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho

The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples […] The post Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com

Anti-vaping campaign highlights Idaho’s crisis

BOISE (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Public Television is launching an anti-vaping awareness campaign this spring to address a crisis affecting Idaho teenagers, a group highly susceptible to new fads and trendy products. Two out of five Idaho teenagers have tried vaping at least once, according to the anti-vaping...
idahoednews.org

State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation

Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
Post Register

Panel accepts recommendation on state employee pay raises

BOISE — Lawmakers voted Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement; the recommendation will go to the budget writing committee. The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to...
Idaho State Journal

‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff

Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings. ...
Field & Stream

Idaho Unveils Plan to Reduce Wolf Populations by 60 Percent

At a regular meeting of the Idaho Fish & Game Commission last week, state game officials introduced a plan designed to keep wolf numbers in check by reducing the current population by as many as 837 animals. According to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG), the reduction would be achieved through a combination of hunting and trapping methods. If approved and implemented, the new wolf plan will go into effect this coming Spring.
