If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
tourcounsel.com
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
eastidahonews.com
Teen who bought a guitar for his friend with Down syndrome is surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot. She wrote:. Dallin Polatis...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Preston falls in heartbreaking fashion to Poky
A revenge win was there for the taking for Preston, but Pocatello star Julian Bowie had other plans. Bowie buried three free throws with :8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift visiting Pocatello to a 51-50 victory over Preston in a much-anticipated 4A Fifth District boys basketball game on Friday night.
School District 25 announces $1M annual reduction to supplemental levy request
Pocatello area voters will head to the polls next month to consider renewing the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s multi-million-dollar supplemental levy. School District 25’s two-year supplemental levy has been reduced from the 2021 amount by $1 million annually. If approved by a majority of voters on March 14, it will provide $8.25 million in funding for each of the next two years, the district said in a Friday news release. “Our...
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
2 Idaho Falls individuals sentenced to 20 years trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl
Ernestine Delafuente and Simon Martinez of Idaho Falls were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Parents Looking for Missing Juvenile in Chubbuck
The family of a missing Chubbuck teenager is asking for the public's help in locating him. According to his mother's facebook, Xzayvier Ty Chacon, better known as Javi, was last seen on February 2nd at 4:00pm. He is 15 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9 and weighs 150...
Marmot and meteorologists both predict cold days ahead
While officials from the National Weather Service in Pocatello said that the Groundhog Day predictions of six more weeks of winter when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow have historically not panned out, both the meteorologists and the marmot are predicting the next few weeks will in fact be cold. “While it does seem to be quite a fun tradition, the groundhog predictions have not shown any historical accuracy,” Meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said. “That being said, we are seeing slightly cooler than normal temperatures.” ...
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
Search underway for missing Chubbuck boy
Police and family members are searching for a Chubbuck boy who ran away from home. Xzayvier Ty Chacon, age 15, was last seen on Feb. 2. He's described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with a pierced nose, a tattoo of half of a yin-yang symbol on his left inner wrist and an angel wings tattoo with the word "faith" on his right forearm, according...
eastidahonews.com
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
Voters to consider renewal of School District 25’s supplemental levy next month
On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, local voters will be asked to consider the renewal of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Supplemental Levy. The Supplemental Levy is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use to support local operating costs. If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years. The levy amount requested by PCSD 25 is a decrease from $9.25...
Police: Pregnant woman and children among those injured by drunk driver in hit and run crash in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. A pregnant woman and children were among those injured when the suspect, driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck, crashed into a Ford pickup truck and Nissan Rogue on East Alameda Road near Yellowstone Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said. Authorities said...
Fire at local home displaces residents who lived there
MCCAMMON — Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Saturday morning that resulted in the home's occupants having to find a new place to live. The blaze at the home in the 800 block of Center Street was reported by the people residing at the residence around 9:10 a.m. Firefighters from multiple local departments responded and extinguished the flames. There were no injuries. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
Authorities: One injured in house fire caused by unattended candle
FORT HALL — In the early morning of February 4, 2023, at 1:45 AM, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire in the area of Broncho and Blackhawk roads. While en route Fire units were advised there was one person with injuries. Upon arrival at the home, responding Fire units found the residence well involved, with an individual who was outside the home, who suffered injuries. Blackfoot Ambulance transported the patient to Bingham Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The fire was controlled in approximately 45 minutes, with complete suppression of the fire within approximately four hours. The fire was started by an unattended candle.
