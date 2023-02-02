Read full article on original website
It’s Time to Order Girl Scout Cookies – This Year There’s a New Flavor to Try
It’s time to place your order for Girl Scout Cookies this year. The cookie that sells itself with the popular tag along, thin mints, and and samoas is adding a new cookie to the lineup. Raspberry Rally looks similar to a thin mint with its wafer like shape and...
Girl Scout Cookie season approaches with a twist on the Thin Mint
This brand-new cookie will look eerily similar to the Thin Mint.
Girl Scouts release new cookie flavor
The Raspberry Rally Cookie will only be available online and will ship directly to customers' doors.
Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores
Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."
NPR
Bob Born, the 'Father of Peeps' and Hot Tamale candies, has died
Ira "Bob" Born, a candy company executive known as the "Father of Peeps" for mechanizing the process to make marshmallow chicks, has died. He was 98. Just Born Quality Confections, the 100-year-old family-owned company Born led for much of his life, said Monday that he had died peacefully on Sunday.
Tree Hugger
Traveling Teacher Feels at Home in This Self-Renovated Short Bus
People often choose to live less conventional lifestyles for a variety of reasons. Some want to live more lightly on the land, while others want to travel more, perhaps world-schooling their kids while on the road. Others, like Deyana, welcomed bus life after a breakup that left her wanting to explore more of the world.
