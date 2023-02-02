Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Forget the 31-14 drubbing Tom Brady and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Because, though that was the last game for Brady, who announced his retirement this week, it certainly doesn’t signify the end of his time in the spotlight. To wit, to the premiere of 80 for Brady—a movie about a group of older women fulfilling their dream of watching the quarterback play in person—the movie’s hero wore a watch harder to obtain than a Super Bowl ring: the IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Hand Wound Squelette.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO