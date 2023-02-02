Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Aaron Rodgers has message for former teammate Davante Adams as the receiver tries to recruit him to Raiders
If Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to reunite with star receiver Davante Adams, he's going to need some help from the current Las Vegas Raider.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Cowboys Roster ‘Starting Over’: Who's Kicked Out?
“We are back to the drawing board,” the Cowboys say about their kicker situation ... meaning Brett Maher is done in Dallas?
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Cowboys & TCU QB Max Duggan - Jerry Jones Mistake on Dak Backup?
Max Duggan of TCU "looked confident. And he was really throwing the ball around,” Cowboys boss Jerry Jones says. “He was certainly the most impressive quarterback in my mind.”
Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade
Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kay Adams Has Brutally Honest Message About Aaron Rodgers Drama
For the past two offseason, Aaron Rodgers has been mentioned in countless trade rumors. Kay Adams made it known that she's tired of hearing about the four-time MVP. During an appearance on Maggie and Perloff, Adams had a really honest assessment of this never-ending Rodgers drama. "I ...
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Charles Barkley: LeBron Has the Greatest Sports Story of All Time
While a very few athletes may have greater accomplishments (like Tom Brady), none have excelled with more consistency and less controversy from day one.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Plan
The New York Jets reportedly aren't ready to move on from Zach Wilson just yet. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (via Dov Kleiman): "The Jets don't intend to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, instead they hope he develops. Adding, "They are however aiming to acquire a veteran QB to be their ...
Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr... The post Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Refusing Requests Of His Team
Here at OnlyHomers, we have been covering the ongoing saga of the future of Derek Carr, and the fact that we are very aware that he will almost certainly not be in a Las Vegas Raiders jersey ever again, and we have learned more about that.
New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar
The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
Tom Brady and His Watch Go Out With a Bang
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Forget the 31-14 drubbing Tom Brady and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Because, though that was the last game for Brady, who announced his retirement this week, it certainly doesn’t signify the end of his time in the spotlight. To wit, to the premiere of 80 for Brady—a movie about a group of older women fulfilling their dream of watching the quarterback play in person—the movie’s hero wore a watch harder to obtain than a Super Bowl ring: the IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Hand Wound Squelette.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Albert Breer reports that the Dolphins signed new DC Vic Fangio to a three-year deal worth over $4.5 million per year. Jets HC Robert Saleh feels they are fortunate to land former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. “We’re really fortunate how much he believes in us...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0