ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Larry Brown Sports

Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade

Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade. The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according... The post Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed

After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets' Quarterback Plan

The New York Jets reportedly aren't ready to move on from Zach Wilson just yet. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe (via Dov Kleiman): "The Jets don't intend to trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason, instead they hope he develops. Adding, "They are however aiming to acquire a veteran QB to be their ...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has quickly become a core player and a team leader. If there was any doubt about that, one only needed to see his recent Twitter activity to see the leadership mantle he has taken on. Gardner sent a pair of tweets jokingly recruiting Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr... The post Jets rookie recruits 2 top QBs on Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

New York Jets Attempting To Acquire Superstar

The New York Jets have continuously struggled this century at trying to find a top quarterback. Assuredly, it has not been without the lack of trying. In 2000, the New York Jets drafted Chad Pennington 18th overall, and he proceeded to be the only quarterback in the AFC East that prevented a Tom Brady-led New England Patriots team from winning the division. However, despite being decent when healthy, Chad Pennington had major injury history.
GQMagazine

Tom Brady and His Watch Go Out With a Bang

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Forget the 31-14 drubbing Tom Brady and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Because, though that was the last game for Brady, who announced his retirement this week, it certainly doesn’t signify the end of his time in the spotlight. To wit, to the premiere of 80 for Brady—a movie about a group of older women fulfilling their dream of watching the quarterback play in person—the movie’s hero wore a watch harder to obtain than a Super Bowl ring: the IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Hand Wound Squelette.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Albert Breer reports that the Dolphins signed new DC Vic Fangio to a three-year deal worth over $4.5 million per year. Jets HC Robert Saleh feels they are fortunate to land former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. “We’re really fortunate how much he believes in us...
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy