NASCAR kicks off season with Truex winning big
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicked off its 38 race weekend schedule Sunday evening, with a familiar face rolling into victory lane. After nearly 46 races without a win, Martin Truex Jr. scored his first ever Clash victory at the Los Angeles Coliseum. “It was definitely satisfying,” stated Truex on...
Burton Qualifies 13th for the Clash at the Coliseum
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang were 13th fastest in qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Burton’s quick trip around the quarter-mile temporary track inside the Coliseum means he will start fourth in the first of four 25-lap heat races.
NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1, and CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Press Conference Transcript:. Q: With the backdrop here, looking as strong as...
CBS Sports
Auto Club Speedway will not host NASCAR races in 2024 due to reconfiguration
Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen told reporters on Saturday that the track will not host any NASCAR races in 2024 as it undergoes a major reconfiguration from its current two-mile oval layout to a new, half-mile short track layout. The reconfiguration will begin after the NASCAR Cup Series' annual visit to the Fontana, Calif. speedway on Feb. 26.
NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez Press Conference Transcript
KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1; ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1; AND DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Press Conference Transcript:. Q. Daniel, where...
iredellfreenews.com
Polar Plunge fundraiser set for February 18 at Statesville Leisure Pool
Special Olympics Iredell County is bringing back the popular Polar Plunge later this month after a long break due to the pandemic. The plunge takes place on Saturday, February 18, at the Statesville Leisure Pool, located at 1877 Simonton Road. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge begins at 11 a.m.
WFAE
Charlotte’s new indoor lacrosse team stops play after three weeks
Charlotte’s newest sports team saw its season come to an abrupt halt this week. The Charlotte Bootleggers indoor lacrosse team will have to wait until 2024 to be back on the turf. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association was announced in June 2022 as a new indoor lacrosse league, one...
Video shows apparent Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Charlotte area Saturday
Video captured by Channel 9 shows the balloon flying over the area.
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
WBTV
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
country1037fm.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
CBS Sports
Duke vs. North Carolina: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
The Blue Devils play host to the Tar Heels in college basketball's best rivalry. The first meeting of the season between Duke and North Carolina delivered an action-packed first half as the Blue Devils took a 33-32 lead into the halftime break after trailing by seven earlier in the early minutes. Jeremy Roach led Duke with 10 points while Tyrese Proctor added nine for the Blue Devils, who thrived in transition with a 16-0 edge in fast break points.
WCNC
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Danny 'Chocolate' Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
WCNC
Shooting investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting took place at the Northlake Mall on Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. On Sunday around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the mall for a report of shots fired at the mall. Police say a single shot was fired during an altercation...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
No injuries after helicopter has ‘hard landing’ in Gastonia
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. at the Gastonia Municipal Airport on Gaston Day School Road.
