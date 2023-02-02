ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Rocky Mount Telegram

NASCAR book to arrive in April

Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Indycar Preseason Testing

After two successful days of testing on the 3.067-mile, 17-turn road course at The Thermal Club in the Coachella Valley near Palm Springs, California, the 12 full-time Chevrolet powered teams and drivers leave with a notebook full of learnings as they prepare for the season-opening race on the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 5, 2023.
Speedway Digest

Updated NASCAR Track Construction Timelapse

Construction is complete, the painting is finished and the NASCAR Cup Series teams are parked outside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. All that’s left is to put race cars on the track! That will happen on Saturday, when practice and qualifying occur for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
racer.com

Formula iRacing Series Lime Rock recap

Harley Haughton’s experience in the Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series from last year paid off with a win and the points lead in Thursday night’s opening round from Lime Rock Park. After finishing fourth and second in last year’s opening round from the Connecticut circuit, Haughton went first and second this year to begin his quest for a seat in the real-world Skip Barber Formula Race Series.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Speedway Digest

Clash at the Coliseum Post-Race Quotes

RYAN PREECE, No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang – “The fuel pump. The primary pump went bad. I don’t know. I don’t think we were close on fuel. At first, I thought it was ignition because usually when it’s fuel it just keeps cutting, so I shut off my alternator and all of my electrical stuff and it seemed to help a little bit. It did it again and I lost four spots, so I just flipped the switch and a miracle happened. Ultimately, this car was so badass. It was so fast. We drove from 16th outside, inside, everything it took. I’m proud of the speed. I’m happy for the opportunity, but it sucks giving them away.”
Racing News

Ty Gibbs catches fire in NASCAR Clash practice (Video)

NASCAR Next Gen fire issues return for the 2023 season. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. A 1/4-mile asphalt oval has been constructed inside the LA Coliseum and it hosts the exhibition event. Watch the Ty Gibbs fire video below. In the opening practice round, Ty Gibbs has light...
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

