Bubba Wallace crashes into Austin Dillon under caution (Video)
Watch the video as Bubba Wallace retaliates on Austin Dillon in the Clash at the LA Coliseum. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Los Angeles, California. The 1/4-mile bullring inside the Los Angeles Coliseum brought drama to stock car racing. With 10 laps to go, Austin Dillon ran 2nd as Bubba...
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
Sporting News
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jeff Gordon or David Pearson Crash the Party on The Intimidator, The King, and JJ?
Richard Petty seemingly has a 1-in-3 chance of being recognized as the greatest driver on NASCAR's first 75 years. The post NASCAR Mailbag: Will Jeff Gordon or David Pearson Crash the Party on The Intimidator, The King, and JJ? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1, and CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Press Conference Transcript:. Q: With the backdrop here, looking as strong as...
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
Fox Sports Unveils Expansive 2023 Daytona Speedweeks Broadcaster Lineup, Highlighted by Network’s 20th Daytona 500
Looking ahead to its 20th DAYTONA 500 in its 23rd consecutive season of NASCAR coverage, FOX Sports today announces its premier broadcaster lineup for the 2023 Daytona Speedweeks and NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, highlighted by a slate of veteran FOX NASCAR voices and a proven, compelling rotation of guest analysts.
Clash Practice Results: February 4, 2023 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR practice results from the Clash at the LA Coliseum. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. The Los Angeles Coliseum will host an exhibition race for the NASCAR Cup Series tomorrow. Today, the field rolls to the track for practice and qualifying. View Clash practice results from the...
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Transcripts: Austin Dillon & Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview - LA Memorial Coliseum
Q. It was a strong night for RCR, second and third place Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch. Austin, you got there, just couldn't quite get it done at the end of the race. We also saw some contact with Bubba Wallace. Things got wild at the end. AUSTIN DILLON: Yeah,...
Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Indycar Preseason Testing
After two successful days of testing on the 3.067-mile, 17-turn road course at The Thermal Club in the Coachella Valley near Palm Springs, California, the 12 full-time Chevrolet powered teams and drivers leave with a notebook full of learnings as they prepare for the season-opening race on the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 5, 2023.
Updated NASCAR Track Construction Timelapse
Construction is complete, the painting is finished and the NASCAR Cup Series teams are parked outside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. All that’s left is to put race cars on the track! That will happen on Saturday, when practice and qualifying occur for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.
racer.com
Formula iRacing Series Lime Rock recap
Harley Haughton’s experience in the Skip Barber Formula iRacing Series from last year paid off with a win and the points lead in Thursday night’s opening round from Lime Rock Park. After finishing fourth and second in last year’s opening round from the Connecticut circuit, Haughton went first and second this year to begin his quest for a seat in the real-world Skip Barber Formula Race Series.
Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway to Run 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series
In a continuing effort to work in unison on selective cross-promoting endeavors, Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway and Evergreen Raceway in Butler Township are excited to announce a Dual Track Series (DTS) with the 602 Crate Modifieds. This announcement comes after both facilities revealed a Hobby Stock/4-Cylinder Stock Dual Track...
Justin Haley wins pole position for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
They’re back! The stars and the cars of the NASCAR Cup Series returned with a roar to the heart of Los Angeles on Saturday. They practiced and qualified for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash, bringing smiles to the faces of NASCAR fans everywhere who’ve eagerly awaited the start of its 75th Anniversary season.
Clash at the Coliseum Post-Race Quotes
RYAN PREECE, No. 41 United Rentals Ford Mustang – “The fuel pump. The primary pump went bad. I don’t know. I don’t think we were close on fuel. At first, I thought it was ignition because usually when it’s fuel it just keeps cutting, so I shut off my alternator and all of my electrical stuff and it seemed to help a little bit. It did it again and I lost four spots, so I just flipped the switch and a miracle happened. Ultimately, this car was so badass. It was so fast. We drove from 16th outside, inside, everything it took. I’m proud of the speed. I’m happy for the opportunity, but it sucks giving them away.”
Ty Gibbs catches fire in NASCAR Clash practice (Video)
NASCAR Next Gen fire issues return for the 2023 season. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. A 1/4-mile asphalt oval has been constructed inside the LA Coliseum and it hosts the exhibition event. Watch the Ty Gibbs fire video below. In the opening practice round, Ty Gibbs has light...
