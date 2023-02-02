Read full article on original website
9&10 News
Snowmobilers Stay Warm During Frigid Temps
The cold all across Michigan hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the outdoors. From hitting the slopes to snowmobilers riding the trails, people across Northern Michigan are bundling up to enjoy the great outdoors Friday. Despite the frigid temps, Bob Caudill was in Gaylord Friday with his wife to check...
9&10 News
I-500 Snowmobile Race Features Exciting Finish
The 54th running of the International 500 snowmobile endurance race in Sault Ste Marie wrapped up this evening with an exciting finish. The green flag dropped at 10 o’clock Saturday morning with the #21 sled, Cadarette Collision Racing team at the pole position. There were numerous caution flags early...
9&10 News
Special Olympics of Michigan Creates Home-Like Atmosphere for Athletes
The Special Olympics of Michigan winter games were back in action this week at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Snowshoer Stewart Miller hadn’t been to the games since 2003 but returning twenty years later felt like a homecoming. “I’m really, really enjoying it. And the biggest thing that...
9&10 News
Lifesaver U.P. in Sault Ste. Marie Offers CPR Classes to the Community
Lifesaver U.P. in Sault Ste. Marie Offers CPR Classes to the Community. A veteran and firefighter/paramedic is out to help save lives even when not in uniform. Paul Young recently opened Lifesaver U.P. in Sault Ste. Marie. They offer CPR classes to anyone interested. Young says CPR classes are needed...
9&10 News
Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge Phasing Out Prox Toll Cards
The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will begin to phase out its Prox toll cards starting March 31, and will be replaced with tags. The changes are part of an ongoing $9.3 million project to modernize toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge. Based on enthusiastic adoption of the new tags, the International Bridge Administration (IBA) is now beginning to remove obsolete readers from the toll lanes.
9&10 News
McBain Tops McBain NMC 54-42
McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers beat crosstown rival McBain NMC 54-42 on Friday night. The Ramblers win improves their record to 11-4 (11-1 Highland) as they sit in first place in the conference. With the loss, McBain NMC falls to 10-4 (8-4 Highland). The Comets drop to third place in...
9&10 News
Whitmer, Democrats Agree Upon Massive Tax Relief Plan
A massive tax break plan has been agreed upon and looks to be on the way to Michiganders. Friday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an agreement was reached, between her and Democratic leaders in Lansing, that will bring major relief to seniors and working families specifically, but also line the pockets of every tax payer.
9&10 News
McBain High School Senior Receives $25,000 Laker Distinction Scholarship
A lucky student was surprised with a full-ride scholarship Friday. Sydney Heuker is a senior at McBain High School, and Friday she was the recipient of a $25,000 scholarship to Mid-Michigan College. The Laker Distinction Scholarship is given to exceptional students in Michigan. Last Saturday, 12 finalists were selected with...
