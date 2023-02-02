ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Snowmobilers Stay Warm During Frigid Temps

The cold all across Michigan hasn’t stopped people from enjoying the outdoors. From hitting the slopes to snowmobilers riding the trails, people across Northern Michigan are bundling up to enjoy the great outdoors Friday. Despite the frigid temps, Bob Caudill was in Gaylord Friday with his wife to check...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

I-500 Snowmobile Race Features Exciting Finish

The 54th running of the International 500 snowmobile endurance race in Sault Ste Marie wrapped up this evening with an exciting finish. The green flag dropped at 10 o’clock Saturday morning with the #21 sled, Cadarette Collision Racing team at the pole position. There were numerous caution flags early...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge Phasing Out Prox Toll Cards

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will begin to phase out its Prox toll cards starting March 31, and will be replaced with tags. The changes are part of an ongoing $9.3 million project to modernize toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge. Based on enthusiastic adoption of the new tags, the International Bridge Administration (IBA) is now beginning to remove obsolete readers from the toll lanes.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

McBain Tops McBain NMC 54-42

McBAIN - The McBain Ramblers beat crosstown rival McBain NMC 54-42 on Friday night. The Ramblers win improves their record to 11-4 (11-1 Highland) as they sit in first place in the conference. With the loss, McBain NMC falls to 10-4 (8-4 Highland). The Comets drop to third place in...
MCBAIN, MI
9&10 News

Whitmer, Democrats Agree Upon Massive Tax Relief Plan

A massive tax break plan has been agreed upon and looks to be on the way to Michiganders. Friday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an agreement was reached, between her and Democratic leaders in Lansing, that will bring major relief to seniors and working families specifically, but also line the pockets of every tax payer.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

McBain High School Senior Receives $25,000 Laker Distinction Scholarship

A lucky student was surprised with a full-ride scholarship Friday. Sydney Heuker is a senior at McBain High School, and Friday she was the recipient of a $25,000 scholarship to Mid-Michigan College. The Laker Distinction Scholarship is given to exceptional students in Michigan. Last Saturday, 12 finalists were selected with...
MCBAIN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy