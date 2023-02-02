The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will begin to phase out its Prox toll cards starting March 31, and will be replaced with tags. The changes are part of an ongoing $9.3 million project to modernize toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge. Based on enthusiastic adoption of the new tags, the International Bridge Administration (IBA) is now beginning to remove obsolete readers from the toll lanes.

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO