wbiw.com
Stars shake off determined Devils for 65-50 victory in sectional semifinal
BEDFORD – In the 11 weeks since the unforgettable blowout, Jeffersonville closed the gap on its fierce rival. Changed personality, shifted the emphasis, refused to accept that shattering loss as reality. The Red Devils took dead aim at the defending sectional champion. Bedford North Lawrence knew what was coming...
Indiana college basketball rivalry heats up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Purdue Boilermakers tried to keep their winning streak going this weekend as they faced off against Indiana University in a heated rivalry game. Basketball fans from both sides gathered in Evansville to cheer on their teams as the nail-biting game went down to the wire. The Purdue Alumni Club of […]
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana
If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
Golden, Castleton discuss defeat at Kentucky
Here is what Florida head coach Todd Golden and senior center Colin Castleton had to say following Florida's 72-67 defeat against Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday night. Florida dropped to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in SEC play but remains on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament with eight regular-season games remaining on its schedule.
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Ahead of Kentucky's Matchup Against Florida
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to reporters on Friday, as the Wildcats gear up for another SEC test, this time at home against the Florida Gators. Tshiebwe spoke on being a selfless teammate, preparing for UF's Colin Castleton and more, while Wheeler ...
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 72-67 Win Over Florida
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats defeated Florida 72-67 on Saturday night inside Rupp Arena: Q. Question about Daimion Collins JOHN CALIPARI: He gained the weight back, and then he's there. Need to play him more. Need to play Oscar (Tshiebwe) ...
wymt.com
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
aseaofblue.com
Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham attempts to troll UK
Malik Cunningham did this while at the Senior Bowl this week. It went about as well as his career pass attempts against UK.
bowhuntingmag.com
21-Point Kentucky Buck Scores 195 2/8 Inches
Finding a lightly hunted honey hole leads Jeff Humphrey to crossbow kill of a lifetime. When it comes to real estate, it’s all about “location, location, location.” It’s a common term that means that all things equal, homes of similar size and condition typically command a higher or lower price depending on where they’re located.
wdrb.com
25 Years Later - 1998 February Snow Storm
Do you remember where you were during the first week of February 25 years ago? Odds are you were at home because a significant snow storm was rolling through the Ohio Valley! On the evening of Tuesday, February 3rd 1998, snow started falling on Kentuckiana as a large, very slow moving storm system was developing far to the south along the Gulf Coast. The snow became heavy Tuesday night and would continue for three more days. By Thursday the 5th, the low pressure system had reached the Carolina Coast and continued to dump heavy snow in our area. The snow didn't come to an end until late Friday the 6th.
OnlyInYourState
The Easy 1.2-Mile Hemlock Cliffs Trail Will Lead You Through The Indiana Forest
Longing to get back to nature? Look no further than the picturesque Hemlock Cliffs Trail in Indiana. Located just 10 miles from English, Indiana, and 50 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, this hiking path is the ideal outdoor getaway. Hemlock Cliffs Trail is open year-round and offers a variety of unique natural sights that will leave you awestruck and inspired.
wslmradio.com
Two Shot in Clarksville Friday Night
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people who had been shot while...
Louisville Metro Police locate missing Owensboro teen in Louisville
UPDATE: KSP said on Monday that McLimore was found by Louisville Metro Police, and she is reported to be safe. The original version of the story will follow below. OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say they need help looking for an Owensboro teenager that’s been missing for a few days. Sunday morning, officers […]
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
WLKY.com
Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
ISP: Jennings County police shoot, kill armed man in North Vernon while serving warrant
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Jennings County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a handgun Friday while attempting to serve him a warrant in North Vernon. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team responded to an address […]
This Kentucky City Is the 'Horse Capital of the World' — and the Horses Will Tell You Why You Should Visit
These reviews are straight from the horse's mouth.
WKYT 27
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
korncountry.com
North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth dealing. The investigation began with a Jennings County Circuit Court search warrant being granted for a home in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the warrant, deputies allegedly found about 65 grams of methamphetamine, over $2000 in cash, two firearms, scales, and other items used in the distribution of meth, according to the sheriff’s office.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Kentucky Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There’s a saying that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover and this certainly applies to restaurants, as the most humble and unassuming restaurants often have the best food. However, when a restaurant has a line out the door, that’s generally a good sign, suggesting it’s a cult favorite. In Kentucky, Feast BBQ is one such restaurant; there’s almost always a line out the door — and for good reason.
