IGN
FAST X - Official Fast Five Legacy Trailer
Watch the trailer for a look back at Fast Five ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
IGN
Knock at the Cabin and 80 for Brady Dethrone Avatar: The Way of Water at the Domestic Weekend Box Office
After seven weeks atop the domestic weekend box office, Knock at the Cabin and 80 for Brady have both dethroned Avatar: The Way of Water and knocked it down to third place. As reported by Variety, M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror film, Knock at the Cabin, won the weekend with $14.2 million and held off 80 for Brady and its $12.6 million haul.
IGN
Heirs of the Kings - Official Trailer
Heirs of the Kings is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows devices, and Steam. Watch the trailer to learn more about the story, as well as see the characters, enemies, and world of this RPG. When Laura, a girl who has lost her memory, is being pursued...
IGN
Chainsaw Man a Hit in India as It Is Now Among the Top 10 TV Shows for Netflix
Chainsaw Man was one of the biggest anime releases of 2022, and continues to be popular as ever. The anime released on Netflix on February 1, and the anime made it to the 6th place of top ten shows on the platform in the country. The anime adaptation is based on the popular manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. It has been loved by fans for its characters, action, and humour.
IGN
Everspace 2 Release Date Trailer
Everspace 2 is a single-player spaceship shooter with space and planet exploration, RPG elements, mining, crafting, and puzzles. It's out now in early access on PC, but its full release on PC is coming April 6, with PS5 and Xbox releases planned for this summer.
IGN
Chapter 15 - Dancer in the Ruins
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 15 - The Dancer in the Ruins. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Adds Much Requested Fast Travel Feature
EA's Respawn Entertainment has listened to fan feedback and added the much requested fast travel feature to its upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As reported by Games Radar, director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine that Respawn is implementing more ways to travel around Jedi: Survivor's worlds by including both fast travel and rideable mounts.
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
The Last of Us Reimagined As Mario Kart Featuring Pedro Pascal on Saturday Night Live
The Last of Us HBO series has gained traction faster than most people expected. Each episode that has released until now has made waves in the industry. Both players and people new to the video game franchise are in awe of the spectacular performances by the cast, as well as the immaculate depiction of the game's theme and setting.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 5 Will Drop on Friday Instead of Super Bowl Sunday
The Last of Us has been taking the world by storm, but HBO has decided it would be best to move episode five of the post-apocalyptic series out of the way of Super Bowl Sunday and to instead make it available to all subscribers on Friday, February 10. HBO shared...
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
IGN
WoW Love is in the Air 2023 Event Details
Valentine's is in full swing thanks to the Love is in the Air event within World of Warcraft. With a number of unique activities, rewards, and items, there is plenty to do to celebrate the season of love!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Love is in...
IGN
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Alpha Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Along With Details
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is going to be the fourth instalment in the Dragon Age franchise. The title in question has been in development since 2015, but players haven’t heard much about the game yet. The last development that we were informed about it was that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has completed its Alpha Milestone.
IGN
The Great Debate: Will the DCU Actually Be Different This Time?
Crisis on infinite DCU reboots? The new DC Studios roadmap is here — or at least part of it is — and it leads us to a pretty obvious question: haven’t we heard this song and dance before? Every few years, DC tells us “things are going to be different this time, I swear!” Sometimes the reboot is in the comics, other times it's in the film and television universe, but two things remain the same: things haven’t been different, and we keep showing up anyway.
IGN
Dark and Darker Patch Notes: Playtest 4 Changes Feb 2023
The Dark and Darker Playtest #4 is now live, and there are several new systems and features in place for this demo, including new party building tools and a solo adventurer experience. Below you'll find the Dark and Darker Patch Notes for the Dark and Darker Alpha #4 Playtest - although please note there may be additional changes not listed here.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wins the First Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games Category
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and its composer Stephanie Economou have won the first Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. This first award for the video game music category comes at the 65th Grammys, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok and...
IGN
Forspoken Ending Explained
Finished Forspoken and have questions regarding everything that took place during the final chapter, Awakening? Here you'll find everything you need to know about the two different endings in the game, including what happens if Frey Tap to Reveal. Use the links below to jump into a specific section of...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
IGN
Delirium - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Delirium, a first-person point-and-click adventure game that's available now on PlayStation 4 and Steam. Lola and Danny are trapped in their own house, Delirium. They will have to work together to escape this bizarre place by solving puzzles, exploring unusual locations and meeting silly characters. Interacting with the environment, Lola and Danny will pick up objects and combine them cleverly to navigate the surreal place their house has become.
IGN
James Cameron Finally Admits Jack Could've Survived Titanic 'But There's a Lot of Variables'
After 25 years, James Cameron has admitted that both Jack and Rose could both have survived the sinking of the Titanic in his 1997 cinematic masterpiece, though there were "a lot of variables" in play. Jack’s tragic death at the end of Titanic is without question one of the most...
