ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

What we know about the suspected homicide that left 1 teen dead in Rancho Cordova

By Cameron Glenn
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhOxl_0kabmJtr00

Rancho Cordova neighborhood reeling after teen killed outside home, suspect shot 03:16

RANCHO CORDOVA - One day after a teenager died outside of a Rancho Cordova home, there are still questions that remain unanswered by authorities, who are calling the death a homicide.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Rancho Cordova neighborhood after a 911 caller said an 18-year-old woman needed medical help. At the scene on Ramsgate Way, first responders say they found the teen lying outside of a home and suffering from significant injuries. She was declared dead a short time later.

Detectives investigated the teen's brutal death as a homicide as they collected surveillance video from neighboring homes. One neighbor told CBS13 you could hear commotion recorded by her camera, including a woman saying "stop" several times.

Within four hours of the teen's death, several law enforcement agencies working together tracked down the suspect, 22-year-old Devian Lewis, in south Sacramento. There, Lewis allegedly led authorities on a chase through south Sacramento and into Elk Grove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9UTU_0kabmJtr00

In the area of Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard, Lewis rear-ended a vehicle. Police then made contact with Lewis and three Elk Grove police officers shot at Lewis, hitting him at least once.

"Detectives did learn the identity of the suspect and detectives began looking for him and searching for him and were actually able to locate him in the Elk Grove area," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Lewis was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were believed to be non-life-threatening.

An Elk Grove Police Department public information officer says a gun was later found inside Lewis' car. The department is reviewing the officers' body cam footage of the shooting.

What remains unanswered is how the suspect and victim were related and what led up to the victim's death. Those details and others are expected to be revealed in the investigation, which is ongoing.

A community is left consoling its own and grasping for answers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Man killed in Natomas Park stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento after reports of an assault came in around 10:39 a.m. Sunday. At...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 injured in Sacramento County shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. According to sheriff spokesman Amar Ghandi, deputies found one person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Howe Avenue just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to local...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Teen dead; adult critically injured in Arden shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy dead Sunday. The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officials stated...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that left a woman wounded

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.According to the Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting on the 5800 block of Hamilton Street.The caller initially said that she shot herself, but when deputies arrived, she stated that her boyfriend shot her. The Sheriff's Office has not clarified how the woman was shot.The incident is currently being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting

(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police are searching for a 23-year-old at-risk woman

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.According to police, 23-year-old Idazwia Wilson is 6'2, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen leaving the 6000 block of Valley High Drive wearing a blue zip up jacket, thin pink pajama pants and pink Nike slip on shoes.Wilson is at-risk due to an unspecified medical condition.Anyone with information is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

19-year-old killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 19-year-old was killed Thursday in a Stockton shooting, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers responded to Plymouth Road for reports of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Detectives are investigating...
STOCKTON, CA
Mountain Democrat

Assault, carjacking suspect arrested in San Francisco

A suspect in a Diamond Springs carjacking and assault was arrested by San Francisco police officers Wednesday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scarbrough, 28, was taken into the custody of the San Francisco Police Department shortly after her white 1995 Isuzu Trooper was reportedly found unoccupied in the city. A warrant had been issued for Scarbrough’s arrest following a Dec. 31, 2022, alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking at a gas station at 639 Pleasant Valley Road that sent one victim to a local hospital with knife wounds, sheriff’s officials reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian hit by train in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Winter storm hits the Sierra Sacramento Metro Fire said that the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was found dead after the collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Electrical fire damages South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An electrical fire damaged a south Sacramento home Sunday morning, officials with Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Tweet. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters arrived to the 7400 block of Fleming Avenue after reports came in of a house fire. The fire was isolated to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Police search for missing 13-year-old

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl. Kylie Vang was last seen in the area of Vallecitos Way and 75th St. in Sacramento, according to officials. Vang is described as an Asian female standing at about 5 feet, 3...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Homeless Man Accused of Attacking Metro Fire Firefighter

Elverta, CA – A homeless man was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District (Sac Metro) firefighter on January 17th. The incident occurred at Elverta Food and Liquor on Elverta Road at Dutch Haven, near Gibson Ranch Park. According to News10 and the Sac...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy