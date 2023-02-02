Read full article on original website
Related
Redmond mother desperate to find mentally ill son
The 20-year-old man walked from Redmond to Issaquah back on Jan. 24. He was last seen that day talking to Issaquah police officers.
Hit-and-run driver strikes, critically injures elderly pedestrian
SEATTLE — An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 4:45 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Citizens began performing...
Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington
A Tacoma mom stabbed and killed on Wednesday has been identified as 66-year-old Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in Kent. Investigators say the suspect is her son, 31-year-old Michael Gese, who was reportedly having a mental health crisis. Gail Gese’s death is once again highlighting the...
Police arrest 8, seize drugs and guns in downtown Seattle operation
The operation focused on the intersections of Third Avenue and Pike Street, and Second Avenue and Bell Street.
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
KIMA TV
Over $17 million worth of drugs seized in 2022, King County Sheriff's Office says
SEATTLE, Wash. — New numbers from the King County Sheriff’s Office show a total of $17.5 million worth of drugs were seized in 2022 before they hit the streets. This could be considered the first time we've gotten insight into just how bad the drug epidemic is in King County and the significant effort to keep drugs out of the wrong hands.
Seattle woman paralyzed by car crash from alleged police chase denied new trial
Judge Michael J. Scott denied a new trial for Channary Har during a hearing at the King County Courthouse on Friday.
Seattle police arrest man after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake
The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion.
ATF report shows 'epidemic' of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Department of Justice recently released its first sweeping federal gun crime report in 20 years and Washington lawmakers are working to tackle many of the issues in the current legislative session. Much of the information in the report hasn’t been widely available before....
Tri-City Herald
Tuberculosis patient in WA has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?
On Monday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced it was monitoring a patient with active tuberculosis who had declined treatment. Court records reveal the woman has not abided by multiple court orders to remain isolated and has declined treatment for more than a year. The News Tribune discovered the case...
q13fox.com
'I watched the video... I'm angry'; Washington policing vs. Tyre Nichols' death
"I watched the video, and the first thing for me is just... I'm angry. I'm angry, I'm ashamed, I got really emotional." The Spotlight's David Rose talks with Sgt. Darren Moss of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, discussing the horrific bodycam video of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Seattle: Structural Racism Blamed for 40% Spike in Drug Overdoses and Deaths
Seattle Public Health has linked the rise in drug overdoses and deaths in Seattle and King County to structural racism, according to a statement by Sharon Bogan, a communications specialist at Seattle Public Health. The statement acknowledged that there was a 40% increase in overdose deaths between 2021 and 2022, with fentanyl being a key factor.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
MyNorthwest.com
Family found to be dealing drugs from Lake Stevens restaurant
A woman found guilty of dealing drugs from her Lake Stevens restaurant, will now spend 10 years in prison. Prosecutors said Laura Rodriguez-Moreno also got her teen son involved in the drug trafficking ring. In her plea agreement, Rodriguez-Moreno admitted to distributing over two pounds of fentanyl pills. Her husband...
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
Everett man who stole SPD rifle during downtown Seattle protest sentenced to 16 months in prison
The man later sold the gun online via social media. Police were able to seize the gun before it could be used in a crime.
Snohomish County man dies from blood infection with possible link to recalled eye drops
The CDC sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states.
KIMA TV
Nearly 100 pounds of drugs seized during arrest at Tacoma motel
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 100 pounds of drugs were seized after a 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies assisted the FBI’s south Sound gang task force and the Department of Corrections in arresting the man who had a felony warrant for violating the conditions of his community custody.
q13fox.com
Officials investigating fatal crash in Kent, West Valley Hwy closed
KENT, Wash. - Fire officials and police are investigating a fatal car accident on West Valley Highway in Kent. The crash happened before 3 p.m. Sunday, and Puget Sound Fire said it occurred on the highway near Frager Rd S, just south of Willis St. Officials say this is a...
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
