Scouting Aaron Scott, Brian Robinson, and Other Top Uncommitted 2024s

Regional Scout Casey Ellinger breaks down Aaron Scott, Brian Robinson, and other top uncommitted 2024 prospects from Ohio

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on top prospects from across the country.

Aaron Scott – DB

Springfield OH, (Springfield High School)

Defensive back prospect with good speed and size. Smart player with very good play recognition, he is able to determine where the offense is trying to go with the ball and position himself to make the play. He gets a good break on the ball and is able to avoid the blockers making plays in the backfield on screens and check down throws. Good at shedding blocks, he is able to use his strength to create separation on the blocker and position himself to make a play on the ball carrier. Good in both man and zone coverage, has good body control and stays with the WR to get good positioning while getting his head around to contest the catch. Good break on the ball in zone coverage to get PBUs and stops before the ball carrier is able to get to the marker. Good hands to make some unexpected catches on interceptions and has solid ball-carrying skills when he does get the ball in his hands.

Adequate tackler that needs to work on wrapping up and driving the ball carrier into the ground, he tends to lunge at the ball carrier which slows them down allowing the pursuit to get into position to make the play. He is a good special teams player who can contribute as a gunner and blocker on the return units immediately. Good prospect who’s skillset translates well to any defensive scheme; he would be a good fit for the physical style of the Big 10. He has the ability and physical tools to develop into a team’s top DB. He should find himself in the rotation immediately and develop into an every-down player quickly.

Brian Robinson – Edge

Youngstown, OH (Fitch High School)

4-3 DE or 3-4 OLB prospect with good size and strength. He has good speed and athleticism. Smart player with good play recognition, he understands when to get his hands up in the passing lane. Has a high motor and aggressive pursuit, doesn’t give up on a play, and has the speed to run down ball carriers from behind. Very good at block shedding, uses his strength to get separation from the blocker and split double teams. Good reliable tackler that will get the ball carrier to the ground consistently. Solid contain player on the backside of the play he prevents the cut-back lane and has pursuit ability to run down the play.

His aggressive style can lead to him overrunning the play and getting out of position, creating an escape lane for the QB. With college coaching he should become sounder in his assignments and develop into a more consistent pass rusher. Versatile player that also played TE in high school showing some solid blocking ability and hands. Good special teams player that will help as a blocking option on return units. Good prospect who's skillset translates well to any defensive scheme; he would be a good fit for one of the more physical teams in the Big 10 where he can use physical abilities to make plays in the run game. He should find himself in the rotation immediately and develop into an every-down player quickly.

Koy Beasley – SAF

Cincinnati, OH (La Salle High School)

WR prospect that has very good speed and athleticism. Smart player that has good play recognition, he positions himself well to make plays on the ball. He high points the ball well, has good hands, and the strength to fight through contact and make the catch. Good in zone coverage where he has eyes back to the QB. Gets a good break on the ball. Good reliable tackler that is able to get the ball carrier to the ground in the open field. A physical player that can make plays up in the box sheds blocks well and fights through contact to make the play.

Needs to improve in his man coverage as he wasn’t asked to do it a lot, he gives the WR too much space allowing the WR to make the play. Versatile player that also played WR in high school. An immediate special teams contributor, he’s a good returner that’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Good overall prospect who's skillset and would be a good addition to any defensive scheme, He would be a good fit for a defense in the SEC where he can use his skills in the run and pass game to make plays. Should work his way into the rotation quickly and develop into every down player.

Terhyon Nichols – CB

Cincinnati, OH (Withrow High School)

CB prospect that has very good speed and athleticism. Smart player that has good play recognition, he plays the ball well and identifies where he needs to go to make plays on the ball carrier. Good at shedding blocks, able to use his strength to create separation from the blocker. Good in zone coverage and he has a good break on the ball. He is good in man coverage; he positions himself well to get in between the WR and the ball. In press coverage, he has the strength to bump the WR off of their route. Good reliable tackler that will consistently get the ball carrier to the ground. He takes good pursuit angles to the ball carrier and has a good punch that can generate fumbles.

Needs to work on his hands, he is able to undercut routes to break up the pass but some of those PBUs should have resulted in INTs. Needs to work on getting his head around in man coverage to avoid PI calls at higher levels. He is a versatile player that also played some safety in high school. He will be an immediate contributor on a special teams unit as he is a good returner that is dangerous with the ball in his hands. Good overall prospect who's skillset would be a good addition to any defensive scheme, he would be a good fit for a defense in the big 10 where he can utilize his physical coverage skills to make plays in the run and pass game to make plays. Should work his way into the rotation quickly and develop into every down player.