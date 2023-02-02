Read full article on original website
Related
Beyon Money Taps TerraPay to Enhance Popular Bahrain Remittance Corridors
TerraPay has partnered with Beyon Money to enhance outward remittances from Bahrain in key corridors. The London-based cross-border payment services provider announced the partnership in a press release on Monday (Feb. 6). Through the collaboration, customers of Beyon Money, which bills itself as “a financial services super app,” will be...
Asian Development Bank: $2 Trillion Financing Gap Is Holding Back Trade
A “huge financing gap,” estimated at $2 trillion globally, is holding back international trade. Steven Beck, head of trade and supply chain finance program at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), told ANC that figure is up from $1.7 trillion years ago. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), especially those...
crowdfundinsider.com
Malaysia: Gobi Partners Onboards Startups Durioo+, Lapasar, Paywatch, pitchIN to Superseed II Fund
Gobi Partners, the “most interconnected” Pan-Asian venture capital (VC) firm with US$1.5 billion (RM6.5 billion) in assets under management has “onboarded four more promising Malaysian startups to its Gobi Superseed II Fund (Gobi SSII Fund).”. The four firms “being onboarded are Islamic-themed streaming service Durioo+, e-commerce marketplace...
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Latin America Challenges Asia as Super App and Digital Payments Innovation Leader
For an emerging market, Latin America is in many ways leading the global digital transformation of payments through endless innovation and new ways of partnering. This was the upshot of a recent conversation between PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and PayU Latam CEO Francisco Leon, who said the platform has not let up on investment in innovation in both cross-border and local payment methods, and it’s paying off amid an economic slowdown.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
BigCommerce Lets Small Retailers Gain Efficiencies of ‘Multi-Storefront’ Feature
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has expanded its Multi-Storefront offering to small businesses. Launched last year, Multi-Storefront was initially designed to help enterprise merchants launch and manage multiple storefronts within one BigCommerce store. Now, the company is opening this service to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Follow the Consumer for Payments Innovation, Says Bank of America’s Innovation Chief
Consumer behavior will continue to drive payments innovation, says Alexandra Johnson, head of bank Innovation at Bank of America, in the PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The unexpected and unpredictable are becoming more common than we previously thought normal. We head into another “unprecedented” year where...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto’s Global Hubs: Recap Reveals the World’s Most “Crypto-Ready” Cities
UK-based crypto taxation start-up Recap has revealed its findings on the ‘crypto-readiness’ of the world’s most populated cities. Their research evaluated eight key data points, namely quality of life, crypto-specific events, the number of people working in crypto-related jobs, the number of crypto companies, R&D spend as a percentage of GDP, the number of crypto ATMs, the capital gains tax rate, and the ownership of crypto in each country.
CoinTelegraph
Visa’s crypto strategy targets stablecoin settlements
Payment company Visa is seeking to build “muscle memory” around settlements, with plans to allow customers to convert digital assets to fiat currencies on its platform, according to a presentation from the company’s crypto division head at StarkWare Sessions 2023. “We’ve been testing how to actually accept...
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
ShopUp Raises $30M to Streamline B2B Commerce in Bangladesh
ShopUp has raised $30 million to expand its B2B commerce platform in Bangladesh. The firm will use the new debt financing to build supply chain infrastructure and expand the financial services it offers to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), ShopUp said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. “The new...
Demand for Flexible B2B Payments Fuels EU BNPL Growth
Business-to-business (B2B) payments are fueling the uptake of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Europe. While the explosion of the BNPL concept has primarily centered on the business-to-consumer (B2C) sector, in recent years, BNPL for business has been gaining traction, buoyed by increasing funding rounds and partnerships. In Europe, for...
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
Motley Fool
Did Goldman Sachs Just Give Bitcoin a Seal of Approval?
On both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, Bitcoin outperformed every other asset class in January. In a bullish scenario, the new Goldman Sachs report on Bitcoin's performance could persuade traditionally risk-averse institutional investors to return to the crypto market in 2023. Bitcoin's future prospects appear to hinge on the macroeconomic...
Phlo Raises $12M to Extend Digital Pharmacy Services Across UK
Scotland-based digital pharmacy Phlo has reportedly raised 10 million pounds (about $12 million) in Series A funding. The digital pharmacy will use the new capital to expand the reach of both Phlo Digital Pharmacy, which offers patients same-day delivery of medications in two British cities, and Phlo Connect, which provides healthcare providers with a digital infrastructure platform, Tech Funding News reported Friday (Feb. 3).
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0