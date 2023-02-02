Read full article on original website
Starbucks Rewards Members Grow 15% in Q4 but Controversial Changes Loom
Starbucks continues to grow its loyalty base, but upcoming unwelcome alterations could change that. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, shared in its first-quarter 2023 financial results Thursday (Feb. 2) that its loyalty program’s 90-day active membership base grew 15% year over year to 30.4 million.
Target’s Shipt Unit Launches 5-City Pilot to Help Small Retailers Grow
Online delivery service Shipt says it wants to enlist small businesses in its fight against food insecurity. The Target-owned company said Monday (Feb. 6) it had launched LadderUp, an accelerator program that helps local small businesses compete by providing capital, eCommerce-centered tech assistance and education. “Working with small businesses to...
BigCommerce Lets Small Retailers Gain Efficiencies of ‘Multi-Storefront’ Feature
Open Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce has expanded its Multi-Storefront offering to small businesses. Launched last year, Multi-Storefront was initially designed to help enterprise merchants launch and manage multiple storefronts within one BigCommerce store. Now, the company is opening this service to its small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers, according to a Monday (Feb. 6) news release.
Skechers Says Comfortable Products and Omnichannel Sales Drive Record Growth
Comfortable shoes, widespread product distribution and marketing are paying off for Skechers. The footwear and apparel brand has achieved four consecutive quarters of record sales and reached annual sales of $7.4 billion in 2022 — a total that was 18% higher than that of the previous year, Skechers said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Innovation Helps Small Merchants Tackle eCommerce’s $212B Product Returns Problem
Product returns as we’ve known it is getting an overhaul as retailers and payment partners find new ways of offering good experiences without losing their shirts. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by David Sobie, vice president of PayPal’s Happy Returns service, and Drew Cook, chief financial officer and head of operations at sustainable clothing brand Pact, for an episode of SMB-TV that explored the changes coming to retail returns.
Children’s Place Surprised by High Cotton, Air Freight and Container Costs
Unexpected supply chain costs took a toll on The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter. The children’s specialty apparel retailer said in Monday (Feb. 6) preliminary unaudited results that it expects a net loss of $52 million to $57 million in the quarter due to its supply chain costs.
ShopUp Raises $30M to Streamline B2B Commerce in Bangladesh
ShopUp has raised $30 million to expand its B2B commerce platform in Bangladesh. The firm will use the new debt financing to build supply chain infrastructure and expand the financial services it offers to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), ShopUp said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. “The new...
nsKnox Is Preparing for a Wave of ‘Human Hacking’
As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, companies must implement technology to protect payments, Nithai Barzam, COO at nsKnox, writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. With the threat of recession in 2023 very much alive, alongside the challenges and vulnerabilities of working from home (WFH),...
Latin America Challenges Asia as Super App and Digital Payments Innovation Leader
For an emerging market, Latin America is in many ways leading the global digital transformation of payments through endless innovation and new ways of partnering. This was the upshot of a recent conversation between PYMNTS’ Karen Webster and PayU Latam CEO Francisco Leon, who said the platform has not let up on investment in innovation in both cross-border and local payment methods, and it’s paying off amid an economic slowdown.
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
Is Amazon or Walmart the Retail Industry’s Recessionary Winner?
Now that Amazon has delivered its mixed fourth-quarter earnings results, the focus has shifted to Walmart, which is set to report its Q4 earnings Feb. 21 in what could be an inverse outcome of what its rival just booked. Where the eCommerce giant delivered 9% top-line growth for the year...
FIS Cuts 2,600 Jobs During ‘Comprehensive Assessment’ of Business
FIS has reportedly laid off 2,600 employees and contractors in recent weeks. The cuts amount to 2% of the FinTech’s workforce, according to a Thursday (Feb. 2) Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources. The move comes as the firm is reviewing its operations at a time when its shares...
Amazon CEO Says Cost Cuts, Delivery Speed, and Prime Are Priorities
After closing the books on a better-than-expected fourth quarter but a harder-than-expected year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stressed that more work needed to be done in order to restore the brand to its pre-pandemic cost structure. “I think probably the number one priority that I spend time with the team...
Struggling Households Optimistic That Finances Will Improve This Year
Although PYMNTS latest research finds that 64% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck, there is still optimism that things will get better. This, according to findings in the December edition of “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Economic Outlook And Sentiment Edition, a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, which found that 4 in 10 consumers said they expect their finances will improve this year, an increase of 7 percentage points from the 33% recorded in July 2022.
Discover on Leaving Legacy Payments Tech Behind in 2023
The modernization of infrastructure and technology is critical to respond to changes in the market, Discover Global Network VP Judith McGuire writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. As we usher in the new year, we recognize that we are stepping into a “new...
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
Media Subscriptions Account for Half of All Churn by Cash-Strapped Consumers
As consumers reprioritize their bill payments, PYMNTS data shows digital media subscriptions are often skipped. Payment issues are a major problem for subscription businesses, accounting for almost half of all churn, as FlexPay CEO Darryl Hicks told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview. “If you look at where the...
Coda Payments Appoints Ex-Worldpay Executive Shane Happach as CEO
Coda Payments has appointed former Worldpay executive Shane Happach as CEO. The provider of cross-border payments and distribution solutions to digital content publishers said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release that Happach will relocate to Singapore and assume the role in May. “Shane is a seasoned payments executive and...
