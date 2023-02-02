Although PYMNTS latest research finds that 64% of U.S. consumers are living paycheck to paycheck, there is still optimism that things will get better. This, according to findings in the December edition of “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Economic Outlook And Sentiment Edition, a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration, which found that 4 in 10 consumers said they expect their finances will improve this year, an increase of 7 percentage points from the 33% recorded in July 2022.

4 DAYS AGO