Governor rides the T as the search continues for new MBTA management

Governor Maura Healey and some of her new public transportation team took the Red Line for a visit to the MBTA control centers near South Station.

Governor Maura Healy and her staff took the Red Line over to the MBTA Control Center.

They stood for the ride with the two-stop ride to South Station – hearing from some passengers.

Boston 25 News talked to two women who were using the T for the first time in a long time to get to MGH.

“As opposed to driving I figured it would be easier but I have heard so many bad things about the T lately so I was like oh,” one of the riders told the Governor.

The Governor, Lt Governor, and the new Secretary of Transportation also toured the control centers meeting workers and learning more about what is needed.

In a news conference after, the Governor would not give a specific timeline for the new MBTA management but told us it was very much in the works.

“We have to have the strongest GM in place as possible. We also made a commitment to a new position which is the transportation safety chief,” said Healey.

The Governor also told us they are trying to get to the bottom of the orange line car issues out in Springfield, severe staffing shortages and the need for more transparency, She was also asked if she and her team would also assume responsibility moving forward.

“I view it as my responsibility to do everything I can to marshal the team to marshal the resources, to be transparent with the public with is actually going on, to not hide the ball on anything,” said Healey.

The Governor says they have hired a third-party search team to vet the new GM and Safety Chief. There were no details given on where that search stands only that they hope to have more soon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW