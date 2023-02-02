ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Dante Stills recognized by Shrine Bowl for professionalism

By Ryan Decker
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

The East-West Shrine Bowl schedule wraps up Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

Fairmont, West Virginia native Dante Stills has been performing in front of NFL scouts and talent evaluators this week, and his work on the practice field has caught the attention of those on the ground in Sin City.

Stills was one of just eight players on the East roster to earn a spot on the 2023 Shrine Bowl All-East Practice Team . According to the Shrine Bowl, Stills earned this recognition based on the feedback from NFL personnel about his play on the field, interviews he did with teams, and how professional he was across the entire week of practice.

By all indications, Stills took a good step in the right direction of improving his draft stock heading into April’s NFL Draft.

Stills played his final season with the Mountaineers this past fall, leaving as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (53), and ranking fourth in career sacks (24.5).

Picked as a First Team All-Big 12 player, Stills put together a 2022 campaign that put him among the nation’s best defensive tackles .

The NFL Draft is slated for Thursday, April 27 – Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City.

WVNS

WVNS

