Pokémon celebration at Craft Memorial Library

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Come by and celebrate Pokémon Day early!

Pikachu and others will be coming to visit at the Craft Memorial Library located at 600 Commerce Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 P.M., kids ages 5 to 16 can meet Pikachu and enjoy a scavenger hunt. All are invited to bring their own Pokémon deck to do battle and learn.

If you do not have your own deck, limited decks will be available for kids, 16 and under who sign up first. Registration is required for this event.

For more information or to register for a program, visit craftmemorial.lib.wv.us or call 304-325-3943.

