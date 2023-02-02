ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

The best washing machines in 2023

By Lily Rose
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0Yj3_0kabhmCB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100kku_0kabhmCB00
Getty Images

It's a great time to upgrade your washing machine. We've found the best washing machines in 2023, and they're all on sale now. Browse our selection of top-rated laundry appliances from your favorite washing machine brands.

These laundry appliances offer the best features of 2023, including smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed, a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load, plus many more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash 360 technology, $1,249

Looking for the best washing machine for your laundry room? Shop our selections of the top-rated washing machines from popular appliance brands such as Samsung, LG and Maytag.

When should I buy a new washing machine?

Experts say you should replace your old washing machine every 12.6 years. They report that your machine's lifespan can vary by a number of factors: stress, abrasion, maintenance, technological change, fashion, shift in values and other external environmental influences.

Of course, if the washing machine you own just isn't right for you or your family, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it.

What is the best washing machine to buy?

The best washing machines to buy include smart features such as AI technology, Wi-Fi connectivity, antimicrobial capabilities, super speed and a bevy of wash cycle options to tackle a small load or a large load of laundry. If you have a large family or know that you like to wash your king-size duvet once a week, consider a large or ultra-large capacity washing machine.

The best washing machines in 2023 suit a variety of needs. No matter if you're looking for a Samsung washing machine, an LG washing machine, a Maytag washing machine or hoping to discover a top-rated new home appliance, we've found the best washing machines in 2023 that you can shop right now.

Best smart washing machines

Discover top-rated smart washing machines with intuitive AI features, Wi-Fi connectivity and much more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6nzc_0kabhmCB00
LG

Looking for a washing machine with major smarts? This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo ? If you have the matching LG dryer , this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,199 (regularly $1,649)

If 5.2-cubic-feet isn't enough space to get your laundry done, you can always add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer. This laundry add-on is specially designed for small, custom-care laundry loads and over-flow.

LG SideKick pedestal washer, $699 (regularly $779)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdEvb_0kabhmCB00
Maytag via Best Buy

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site .

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $900 (regularly $1,035)

The best ultra-large capacity washing machines

The highest capacity washing machines can do laundry for the whole family in a single load. Large capacity and ultra-large capacity washers can tackle a king-size comforter, bath sheets, pet beds, coats and more with ease.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nNcY_0kabhmCB00
Samsung

This 5-cubic-foot Samsung washer can wash a load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgDQM_0kabhmCB00
Samsung

Samsung has another notable ultra-large capacity washer option. Like the one above, this extra-large capacity smart dial front-loading washer can wash a full load of laundry in 28 minutes.

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAReg_0kabhmCB00
Samsung

Looking for something even larger? This extra-large capacity washer is 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

The quietest washing machines

Looking for a quiet washing machine ? These washers keep the noise level down while getting your clothes nice and clean. These machines boast spin cycles that are nearly silent plus smart features your laundry room shouldn't be without.

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwqCW_0kabhmCB00
Samsung

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

The best washing machines for small spaces

Don't compromise on power due to lack of space. These powerful washing machines can fit comfortably in packed places, small laundry rooms or anywhere else you might need to stick it.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash 360 technology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObLd6_0kabhmCB00
LG

This closet-depth washer is shallower than other LG washers, but it can still handle big loads. This 4.5-cubic-feet washing machine can fit up to 20 pounds of laundry.

Looking for the perfect wash program? This device offers 14 wash programs, including an Allergiene Cycle. According to LG this cycle uses steam to remove over 95% of pet dander and dust mites.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash 360 technology, $1,249

Related content from CBS Essentials

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals

Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy

Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
Phone Arena

Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra

Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
CBS News

Best TVs for watching sports in 2023

The big game is right around the corner. If you want to watch the game in crystal clear HD resolution, now is an excellent time to upgrade to a new 4K TV -- or even an 8K TV. Some of the best TVs for watching football are on sale now. Top products in this article 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000) 65" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300) 75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100) If you're still watching an older...
CBS News

Best deals at Walmart this week

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are a ton of great deals to shop at Walmart today. You can score a new TV or new...
New York Post

Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it

Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%

It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Phone Arena

All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones

Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 50-inch TV deal for under $200 today

It’s not often you can find a 4K TV for your home theater for less than $200, but one of the best 4K TV deals today is at Walmart, where you can get the onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $198. This is a savings of $40 from its regular price of $238, and a price this low is a bit of a rarity, even amongst the ongoing Walmart TV deals. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available for many locations.
Albany Herald

If You Haven’t Yet Bought the Super-popular ‘Amazon Coat,’ It’s on Sale Today

Everyone and their little sister likely owns the most popular Amazon coat by now. Oh, you know it. It's the hot, ridiculously popular quilted puffer loved by influencers, fashionistas and just about everyone with a pulse, It's the one winter staple just about everyone needs in their closet. With that in mind, all this is probably old hat to you, but just in case you never locked in your purchase and brought one home, now is a great time to go ahead and do so. That's because the already very affordable coat is on sale right now. Yes, right now.
AOL Corp

Amazon's Secret Warehouse Outlet Is Filled With Tons of New Year Deals

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." THESE DAYS it's hard to ignore the ease and efficiency Amazon brings us in our everyday day lives. Ordering from the world’s largest online retailer has become second nature for everything from groceries to electronics to clothes to patio furniture. It’s also no surprise Amazon is an excellent place to upgrade your home gym equipment in 2023. But, what if we told you there was a way to save even more? The not-so-secret location for some of the wildest Amazon deals is at Amazon Warehouse, and once you learn how to navigate this section you'll find it’s a game-changer for saving money. Here’s the breakdown.
CBS News

CBS News

607K+
Followers
79K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy